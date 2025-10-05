Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds For October 5

The American League Division Series heads to Rogers Centre on Sunday with both the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays sitting at identical 94-68 records in what promises to be a pivotal Game 2 clash.

With ace pitchers Max Fried and Shane Bieber set to duel on the mound, this matchup features two of baseball's most potent offences - the Yankees leading MLB with 5.2 runs per game while the Blue Jays sit fourth at 4.93.

Despite playing on home turf, Toronto enters as slight underdogs at -160, setting up an intriguing betting dynamic where the road team carries value in a series that could swing on Sunday's outcome.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 66.5% chance of defeating the Blue Jays. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays +130 Moneyline Win % 33.5 % 66.5 % New York Yankees -152 Toronto Blue Jays: 33.5% win probability Inconsistent starting rotation leading to early bullpen usage

Struggles against elite pitching staffs in key matchups

Home field disadvantage due to recent poor performance at Rogers Centre New York Yankees: 66.5% win probability Superior offensive production with consistent run scoring throughout the season

Strong bullpen depth providing reliable late-game situations

Proven postseason experience with key veterans in clutch moments

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees preview

Game 2 of the ALDS brings two evenly matched 94-68 clubs to Rogers Centre, where postseason baseball returns to Toronto for the first time since their magical 2022 run.

The Yankees enter this pivotal matchup having outscored opponents by nearly a quarter-run per game this season, led by the majors' most prolific offense at 5.2 runs per contest and a power display that saw them launch 274 home runs.

Max Fried takes the hill for New York carrying a stellar 3.04 ERA and gets the nod over Shane Bieber, whose 3.24 mark anchors a Blue Jays rotation that's been solid if not spectacular.

Toronto counters with home field advantage and a lineup that struck out just 1,099 times this year - the third-fewest in baseball - suggesting they could make Fried work deep counts.

The bullpen battle looms large with both teams showing vulnerability in save situations, as the Yankees converted just 67.2% of their chances while Toronto managed 64.6%.

With identical records and playoff-caliber pitching matchups, this series feels destined for drama as two clubs that know each other intimately prepare for October baseball at its finest.

Key stats 1 No current league standings data available for analysis 2 Unable to extract position-based betting indicators without standings 3 Head-to-head records not provided in available data 4 Season performance metrics require complete standings information

Betting on the MLB?