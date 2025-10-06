MLB Best Bets Today: Playoff Props & Division Series Picks for October 6

Contreras was productive in the series opener against Chicago, going 2-for-5 with a double and helping Milwaukee take a 1-0 series lead.

The Brewers catcher has excellent history against tonight's starter Shota Imanaga, going 3-for-10 with two home runs in their career matchups.

He hit .297 against the Cubs in 2025 with two homers, showing consistent success against this division rival throughout the season.

Contreras finished with 17 home runs during the regular season and has the confidence to take Imanaga deep again.

Milwaukee will be looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead, and Contreras has been a key offensive catalyst for the Brew Crew.