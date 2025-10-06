MLB Best Bets Today: Playoff Props & Division Series Picks for October 6

Two National League Division Series games highlight tonight's playoff slate, with several hot streaks and compelling matchups creating prime betting opportunities.
Teoscar Hernandez leads our home run props after going deep three times in his last three games, while Blake Snell's strikeout surge makes him a key target against a Phillies lineup that's been whiffing against lefties.
Our expert analysis breaks down the best value plays across moneylines, player props, and same-game parlays for tonight's postseason action.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|6:08 PM
@
|9:08 PM
@
|9:08 PM
@
|9:08 PM
Brewers vs. Cubs betting tips
Contreras was productive in the series opener against Chicago, going 2-for-5 with a double and helping Milwaukee take a 1-0 series lead.
The Brewers catcher has excellent history against tonight's starter Shota Imanaga, going 3-for-10 with two home runs in their career matchups.
He hit .297 against the Cubs in 2025 with two homers, showing consistent success against this division rival throughout the season.
Contreras finished with 17 home runs during the regular season and has the confidence to take Imanaga deep again.
Milwaukee will be looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead, and Contreras has been a key offensive catalyst for the Brew Crew.
Phillies vs. Dodgers betting tips
Blake Snell has been dominant over the past month, striking out an incredible 35.4% of opposing batters while posting a 1.30 FIP.
The Phillies strike out frequently against left-handed pitching, posting the sixth-highest strikeout rate in the majors at 26.1% from September onward.
Snell struck out at least nine batters in three of his past four starts, including a 12-strikeout performance against these same Phillies.
His ability to keep the ball down with just a 20.8% fly ball rate allows him to pitch deep into games and rack up strikeouts.
Even Shohei Ohtani managed nine strikeouts against Philadelphia in Game 1, and Snell should have similar success against this free-swinging lineup.
Hernandez has been scorching hot in the playoffs, going 5-for-14 with three home runs through the first three games.
He was the difference-maker in Game 1 with a clutch three-run homer in the seventh inning to put the Dodgers ahead for good.
Hernandez has an impressive track record against tonight's starter Jesus Luzardo, going 3-for-8 with two doubles in their career matchups.
He excels against left-handed pitching, having hit six regular-season home runs off southpaws and showing consistent power against lefties.
When Hernandez gets hot, he stays hot, and his recent playoff surge suggests another long ball is coming tonight.
Despite going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Game 1, Ohtani has a strong track record of bouncing back from poor performances.
He's already taken Jesus Luzardo deep twice in their career matchups, showing he can solve the lefty's stuff.
Ohtani hit 15 home runs off left-handed pitching during the regular season, demonstrating consistent power against southpaws.
He started the postseason with two home runs in the Wild Card round and has homered twice against Philadelphia this season.
The best player on the planet rarely struggles for extended periods, making this a prime bounce-back spot for the Japanese superstar.
Betting on the MLB?
Sporting Post is your trusted hub for MLB betting coverage. We break down expert MLB predictions and deliver today’s MLB best bets with clear, data-driven analysis. Want secure and reliable options? Explore our top picks for MLB betting sites.