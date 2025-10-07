Tigers vs Mariners Prediction: ALDS Game 3 Expert Picks & Odds - October 7

The ALDS heads back to Detroit for a crucial Game 3 showdown between the Mariners and Tigers, with both teams knotted at one win apiece after splitting the opening games.

Seattle enters as slight road favourites at -150, banking on Logan Gilbert's steady arm to outduel Detroit's Jack Flaherty in what shapes up as a pitcher's duel at Comerica Park.

With both clubs posting nearly identical offensive numbers this season and bullpen reliability questions on both sides, this contest could swing on which starter gives their team the deeper outing.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners prediction: who will win? For tonight's Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners matchup, our predictive model gives the Mariners a 64.5% chance of defeating the Tigers. Pre-game probabilities Detroit Tigers +115 Moneyline Win % 35.5 % 64.5 % Seattle Mariners -130 Detroit Tigers: 35.5% win probability Offensive struggles against quality pitching (Averaging 3.8 runs in last 10 games)

Home field advantage hasn't translated to wins (12-15 record at Comerica Park recently)

Starting rotation inconsistency with 4.85 ERA over past month Seattle Mariners: 64.5% win probability Strong road performance with consistent hitting approach (Team maintains .267 average away from home)

Bullpen depth provides late-game stability (ERA under 3.50 in final three innings)

Pitching staff limits hard contact with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners preview

This ALDS pivots on a crucial Game 3 showdown at Comerica Park, with the series locked at 1-1 and Detroit riding the energy of their home crowd.

Logan Gilbert takes the mound for Seattle with his steady 3.58 career ERA and excellent command, facing a Tigers lineup that's struck out 1,454 times this season but can still generate power with 198 home runs.

Jack Flaherty counters for Detroit, bringing postseason experience and a solid 1.199 WHIP to bear against a Mariners offense that's averaging 4.7 runs per game but has shown inconsistency throughout the year.

The Tigers' bullpen has been shaky with just a 64.5% save rate, while Seattle's relief corps has blown 26 saves but managed key moments when it mattered most.

Detroit's defensive efficiency sits at 70.2%, slightly behind Seattle's 70.3%, suggesting tight margins in what should be a low-scoring affair befitting October baseball.

Both teams enter with nearly identical offensive output, making this a classic pitcher's duel where one key mistake or clutch hit could determine who takes the series lead.

