Rangers vs Penguins Prediction: Over 5.5 Goals Best Bet - October 8

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins clash at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, with both teams carrying identical 5-4-1 records over their last 10 games but showing contrasting offensive firepower.

The Rangers enter as heavy home favourites at -196, backed by Igor Shesterkin's solid goaltending and an attack averaging 4.2 goals per game, while the Penguins look to upset the odds behind Sidney Crosby's eight goals in his last 10 outings.

With the total set at 6 goals and both teams' recent games consistently hitting the over, this Metropolitan Division showdown promises plenty of offensive fireworks.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins matchup, our predictive model gives the Rangers a 69% chance of defeating the Penguins. Pre-game probabilities New York Rangers -220 Moneyline Win % 69 % 31 % Pittsburgh Penguins +185 New York Rangers: 69% win probability Home ice advantage in what should be a tight Eastern Conference battle (Currently tied at 0 points with fresh season slate)

Strong divisional positioning as they enter the season with equal footing to all Eastern Conference rivals (16th seed but clean 0-0 record)

Early season momentum potential with no negative trends to overcome (0 goals against in current standings) Pittsburgh Penguins: 31% win probability Road team disadvantage in division matchup against rested Rangers squad (Away team status puts them at tactical disadvantage)

Equal conference standing but without home ice benefit (2nd in Eastern Conference standings but 0-0 record provides no edge)

Must overcome venue disadvantage with no current statistical advantages to lean on (Same 0 points, 0 wins as Rangers but playing away)

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model combines insights from top NHL experts. Instead of sifting through hundreds of expert analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to understand the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analyzing predictions, data, and opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. We then average these levels to produce an 'expert opinion' win probability—reflecting the collective intelligence of the industry's leading NHL experts.

Rangers vs. Penguins Odds

These are the best NHL odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins preview

The Rangers and Penguins renew their Metropolitan Division rivalry at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, with both teams looking to build on strong season finishes after each won their final games of last season convincingly.

New York carries momentum from a dominant 4-0 shutout of Tampa Bay, with Igor Shesterkin making 27 saves for the clean sheet, while Pittsburgh closed with authority in a 5-2 victory over Washington behind two goals from Bryan Rust.

The Rangers have owned this recent matchup, winning seven of the last ten meetings including a 5-3 victory at Pittsburgh in their most recent clash, giving them clear psychological edge heading into this one.

Both teams bring identical 5-4-1 records over their last ten games, but the offensive numbers tell different stories with New York averaging 4.2 goals per game compared to Pittsburgh's 3.0.

The total looks particularly enticing at 6 goals, as both teams have been involved in high-scoring affairs lately with the over hitting in eight of the Rangers' last ten games and six of Pittsburgh's last ten.

Tristan Jarry gets the expected start for the Penguins against Shesterkin, setting up an intriguing goaltending duel between two netminders who have struggled with consistency this season, both posting save percentages below .885 over their last ten appearances.

Key stats 1 Both teams are dead even with 0 points through 0 games played to start the season 2 Pittsburgh sits 2nd in Eastern Conference standings while New York Rangers are positioned 16th 3 Neither team has scored or conceded any goals yet with 0-0 goal differentials 4 Both clubs enter with identical 0-0-0 records heading into the new campaign

