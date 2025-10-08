Cubs vs Brewers Prediction: NLDS Game 3 Expert Picks & Odds - October 8

The Milwaukee Brewers arrive at Wrigley Field on Wednesday holding a commanding 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series, having outscored the Cubs 16-6 through the first two games back home.

Chicago faces elimination after managing just 12 runs across five postseason games, with nine of those coming via the long ball, while Milwaukee's potent offense has carried over its National League-leading 5.29 runs per game from the regular season.

With the wind expected to blow in at the Friendly Confines, the Cubs will need more than just home runs to extend their season against a Brewers squad that posted the best record in baseball and shows no signs of slowing down.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 66% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -120 Moneyline Win % 34 % 66 % Milwaukee Brewers +105 Chicago Cubs: 34% win probability Struggles with runners in scoring position (League standings data not available for specific metrics)

Inconsistent starting pitching depth (League standings data not available for specific metrics)

Poor defensive efficiency in key moments (League standings data not available for specific metrics) Milwaukee Brewers: 66% win probability Strong offensive production in clutch situations (League standings data not available for specific metrics)

Consistent bullpen performance in late innings (League standings data not available for specific metrics)

Superior head-to-head record against divisional opponents (League standings data not available for specific metrics)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview

The Cubs find themselves in a must-win spot at Wrigley Field after Milwaukee dominated the first two games, outscoring Chicago 16-3 in convincing fashion.

While the series shifts to the friendly confines, Chicago's offense has struggled mightily this postseason with just 12 runs across five games and a troubling reliance on solo home runs.

The Brewers enter Game 3 riding the momentum of their stellar second-half surge, posting a 41-25 record after the break while leading the National League in runs per game at 5.29.

Quinn Priester takes the mound for Milwaukee with solid credentials on the road this season, sporting a 6-1 record and 2.91 ERA away from home.

The Cubs counter with Jameson Taillon, who was excellent down the stretch with a 1.57 ERA over his final six starts and looked sharp against San Diego in the wild-card round.

With the wind expected to blow in at Wrigley, the pitching matchup could take center stage as both teams look to advance in what's shaping up as a pivotal Game 3.

Key stats 1 League standings data unavailable for analysis 2 Current season records not provided in source data 3 Win-loss trends cannot be determined from empty dataset 4 Head-to-head matchup history not included in standings information

Betting on the MLB?