Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction: Under 5.5 Goals Best Bet - October 8

Historic rivals Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs renew their storied rivalry at Scotiabank Arena, with the Leafs carrying momentum from an impressive 8-2 record in their last 10 meetings against their Original Six counterparts.

Both teams enter this clash struggling for consistency, as Montreal sits at 3-7 in their last 10 games while Toronto has managed just 4-6 over the same stretch, setting up a compelling battle between two franchises desperate to find their form.

With Anthony Stolarz expected between the pipes for Toronto boasting a stellar .926 save percentage and Sam Montembeault confirmed for Montreal, goaltending could prove decisive in what oddsmakers project as a low-scoring affair.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens matchup, our predictive model gives the Leafs a 75% chance of defeating the Habs. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Maple Leafs -165 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Montreal Canadiens +140 Toronto Maple Leafs: 75% win probability Home ice advantage with strong support from Scotiabank Arena crowd

Fresh legs and preparation time with no games played yet this season

Stronger depth throughout lineup compared to division rivals Montreal Canadiens: 25% win probability Road underdog status in hostile Toronto environment

Zero points accumulated through early season play

Lack of early season momentum heading into divisional matchup

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens Odds

These are the best NHL odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens preview

This historic rivalry gets another chapter Wednesday night as the Canadiens visit Scotiabank Arena, where Toronto has dominated the recent head-to-head meetings with eight wins in their last 10 encounters.

Both teams enter this matchup in similar form over their last 10 games, though the Maple Leafs' offensive struggles are concerning with just 2.4 goals per game and a woeful 7.0% power play efficiency.

Montreal's Cole Caufield has been their most consistent threat with eight points in his last 10 outings, while William Nylander leads Toronto with 11 points despite the team's inconsistent play.

The goaltending matchup features Sam Montembeault for the Habs, who has been solid recently with a 2.57 GAA over his last 10 starts, facing off against Anthony Stolarz, whose stellar .926 save percentage this season has been one of Toronto's few bright spots.

Neither team has been lighting up the scoreboard lately, with Montreal averaging just 2.5 goals in their last 10 games while allowing 3.0, suggesting this could be a lower-scoring affair than usual for these offensive-minded clubs.

With both squads struggling to find consistency early in the season, this Original Six showdown could come down to which team makes fewer mistakes in what promises to be a tightly contested battle.

