Oilers vs Flames Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Analysis For October 9

The Battle of Alberta heats up Wednesday night as the Calgary Flames visit Rogers Place to face the Edmonton Oilers in what promises to be an early-season thriller.

Both teams enter coming off contrasting performances, with Calgary riding high after a dominant 5-1 victory over the Kings while Edmonton looks to bounce back from a disappointing 5-1 loss to Florida.

The Oilers enter as home favorites at -145, but with both goalies Stuart Skinner and Dustin Wolf posting identical .906 save percentages, this Alberta rivalry could come down to which offense finds its rhythm first.

Oilers vs. Flames Odds

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames preview

The Battle of Alberta takes center stage at Rogers Place as the Flames visit Edmonton in what promises to be another heated chapter in this storied rivalry.

Calgary comes in riding high after dismantling the Kings 5-1 in their opener, though their 220 goals last season ranked a concerning 29th in the league.

Edmonton, meanwhile, got humbled 5-1 by Florida in their season debut, managing just one goal on 29 shots despite leading the NHL with 2,622 shot attempts last year.

The goaltending matchup features Dustin Wolf making his mark for Calgary with a solid .906 save percentage, while Stuart Skinner looks to bounce back for the Oilers after surrendering five goals in the opener.

Special teams could be decisive here, with Edmonton's power play converting at an impressive 23.72% clip last season compared to Calgary's 21.03%.

With the Oilers heavily favored at home, this classic rivalry clash has all the ingredients for fireworks in the opening week.

Key stats 1 Both teams sit 6th and 4th respectively in the Western Conference with 0 points, having yet to play their season opener 2 Edmonton and Calgary are among 12 Western Conference teams that haven't recorded any goals for or against this season 3 Only three Western Conference teams have played games so far, with Colorado leading at 4 goals for and 1 against 4 The Battle of Alberta matchup features two clubs starting from identical positions with no wins, losses, or points to separate them

