St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild Prediction: Home Ice Best Bet - October 10

The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Thursday night, with both teams looking to bounce back after disappointing recent results.

St. Louis enters riding a strong home form advantage, having won 15 straight games at Enterprise Center, while Minnesota arrives struggling on the road with losses in eight of their last 10 away contests.

The Blues' Jordan Binnington faces off against the Wild's Filip Gustavsson in what promises to be a crucial early-season divisional clash between two Western Conference rivals.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild prediction: who will win? For tonight's St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild matchup, our predictive model gives the Blues a 67.5% chance of defeating the Wild. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Blues -122 Moneyline Win % 67.5 % 32.5 % Minnesota Wild +105 St. Louis Blues: 67.5% win probability Home ice advantage with strong venue performance historically

Fresh legs with zero games played versus Wild's potential fatigue

Early season momentum potential in Western Conference positioning Minnesota Wild: 32.5% win probability Road disadvantage facing rested home team

Lack of early season rhythm with zero competitive games

Missing opportunity to establish early Western Conference standings position

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model combines insights from top NHL experts. Instead of sifting through hundreds of expert analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to understand the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analyzing predictions, data, and opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. We then average these levels to produce an 'expert opinion' win probability—reflecting the collective intelligence of the industry's leading NHL experts.

Blues vs. Wild Odds

These are the best NHL odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild preview

The Wild stumble into Enterprise Center having dropped three straight games, including a disappointing 3-2 home loss to Vegas where they managed just two goals on 31 shots.

Minnesota's road woes tell the real story here - they've lost eight of their last 10 away from home and have struggled to generate offense, ranking 25th in goals scored last season.

St. Louis presents a much different picture at home, where they've been nearly unstoppable with 15 consecutive victories at Enterprise Center.

The Blues are coming off a tough 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg, but Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph, and Radek Faksa all found the net to show their offensive depth.

Filip Gustavsson gets the nod for Minnesota despite allowing 2.75 goals per game over his last 10 starts, while Jordan Binnington has been solid for St. Louis with a 2.55 GAA.

Pavel Buchnevich leads the Blues with 14 points in his last 10 games, giving them a reliable scoring threat against a Wild defense that's allowed 3.3 goals per game recently.

