Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds - October 10

The Dallas Stars travel to Canada Life Centre on Friday looking to snap a brutal four-game losing streak against a Winnipeg Jets side riding high with 16 wins in their last 20 home games.

While the Stars hold a slight edge in recent head-to-head matchups at 5-5 over the last 10 meetings, their current road struggles (8 losses in 10 away games) stand in stark contrast to the Jets' dominant home form.

With Connor Hellebuyck's stellar .925 save percentage anchoring Winnipeg's defence and Dallas desperately needing points to right the ship, this Central Division clash promises fireworks at the Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Stars Odds

These are the best NHL odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars preview

Dallas arrives in Winnipeg nursing a four-game losing skid, including last week's 6-3 home shellacking by Edmonton that exposed defensive vulnerabilities the Stars have struggled to fix.

The Jets' home fortress at Canada Life Centre tells a compelling story with 16 wins in their last 20 games on home ice, making this a tough spot for a Dallas squad that's managed just two road wins in their last 13 away contests.

Connor Hellebuyck gets the nod between the pipes for Winnipeg, and his .925 save percentage this season gives the Jets a clear advantage over Jake Oettinger, who's posted a concerning .895 save percentage over his last 10 starts.

Kyle Connor continues to orchestrate Winnipeg's attack with 13 points in his last 10 games, while Dallas leans heavily on Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz to provide the offensive spark they desperately need.

The special teams battle could prove decisive, with Dallas converting at 23.1% on the power play but surrendering goals on over 20% of their penalty kills during this recent rough patch.

These Central Division rivals split their season series last year, but tonight's matchup feels like a statement game for both clubs as they look to establish early-season momentum.

