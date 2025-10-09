Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - October 10

The Seattle Kraken host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena in what shapes up as a tight battle between two Pacific Division clubs coming off contrasting performances.

Seattle will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Los Angeles despite scoring five goals, while Anaheim managed just one goal in their 2-1 defeat to Winnipeg.

With the odds favouring the Ducks at -150 and both teams finishing with similar records last season, this matchup could hinge on goaltending as Joey Daccord (.906 save percentage) faces off against Lukas Dostal (.902 save percentage).

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks matchup, our predictive model gives the Kraken a 60% chance of defeating the Ducks. Pre-game probabilities Seattle Kraken -125 Moneyline Win % 60 % 40 % Anaheim Ducks +105 Seattle Kraken: 60% win probability Home ice advantage in Western Conference divisional play (0 games played allows for fresh start without early-season struggles)

Clean slate positioning with no goals against compared to struggling Western teams (0 GA vs opponents who have already allowed goals)

Avoiding early-season momentum issues that have plagued other Western clubs (untested vs teams showing mixed 1-1 or losing records) Anaheim Ducks: 40% win probability Lack of game rhythm with 0 games played while Western Conference opponents have established early patterns

Road disadvantage facing a rested home team in divisional matchup (away team traveling to Seattle)

Missing early-season experience that other Western teams like Colorado and Calgary have gained through wins

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model combines insights from top NHL experts. Instead of sifting through hundreds of expert analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to understand the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analyzing predictions, data, and opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. We then average these levels to produce an 'expert opinion' win probability—reflecting the collective intelligence of the industry's leading NHL experts.

Kraken vs. Ducks Odds

These are the best NHL odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks preview

The Ducks stumble into Seattle fresh off a frustrating 2-1 loss to Winnipeg where they managed just one goal on 31 shots, highlighting ongoing offensive struggles that saw them finish dead last in scoring with 217 goals last season.

Seattle's high-octane attack showed flashes in their season opener despite falling 6-5 to Los Angeles, with the Kraken converting three of four power play chances in what could be a preview of improved special teams play.

Lukas Dostal gets the nod between the pipes for Anaheim, bringing a solid .902 save percentage but facing a Seattle offense that averaged nearly a goal more per game than his Ducks managed last year.

The betting line favoring Anaheim at -150 feels generous considering Seattle's home ice advantage and the Ducks' woeful road record from last season's 35-37-10 campaign.

Both goaltenders, Dostal and Joey Daccord, enter with respectable career numbers around .902-.906 save percentage, setting up what could be a tight defensive battle despite the 6-goal total.

This early season clash between two Pacific Division clubs still searching for their identity could hinge on which team's power play finds its rhythm first.

Key stats 1 Both Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with 0 points from 0 games played 2 The Kraken finished 14th in the West while the Ducks placed 6th based on current standings positioning 3 Neither team has registered goals for or against yet this season, making this a true season opener matchup 4 Western Conference leaders Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames both won their openers, setting the pace at 2 points each

Betting on the NHL?