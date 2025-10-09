Predators vs Blue Jackets Prediction: Expert Picks & Stats For October 10

The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night riding a hot streak that stands in stark contrast to the Nashville Predators' recent struggles.

Columbus arrives with seven wins in their last 10 games and momentum from a dominant 6-1 victory over the Islanders, while Nashville has managed just three wins over that same span despite a recent 5-1 bounce-back win against Dallas.

With the Blue Jackets favoured at -196 and both teams looking to establish early-season identity, this matchup pits Columbus' surging confidence against Nashville's desperate need for consistency at home.

Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Nashville Predators vs Columbus Blue Jackets matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jackets a 67.5% chance of defeating the Predators. Pre-game probabilities Nashville Predators -120 Moneyline Win % 32.5 % 67.5 % Columbus Blue Jackets +105 Nashville Predators: 32.5% win probability Extended inactivity with zero games played creates rhythm and timing concerns

Lack of competitive game experience while other teams have found early form

Missing valuable early season data points that help establish line combinations and systems Columbus Blue Jackets: 67.5% win probability Fresh legs advantage with zero games played while Nashville remains idle

No early season struggles or momentum loss to overcome

Clean slate approach allows for tactical flexibility without recent performance baggage

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model combines insights from top NHL experts. Instead of sifting through hundreds of expert analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to understand the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analyzing predictions, data, and opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. We then average these levels to produce an 'expert opinion' win probability—reflecting the collective intelligence of the industry's leading NHL experts.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Odds

These are the best NHL odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets preview

The Blue Jackets arrive in Nashville riding a six-game winning streak that has completely transformed their season trajectory, capped by a dominant 6-1 dismantling of the Islanders where Zach Werenski tallied two points and backup Jet Greaves stopped 36 of 37 shots.

Meanwhile, the Predators are stuck in a concerning spiral, dropping seven of their last ten games despite a recent 5-1 victory over Dallas that saw five different players find the net behind Jonathan Marchessault's leadership.

Columbus has found their offensive rhythm at the perfect time, averaging nearly four goals per game over their last ten while their penalty kill has been nearly flawless at 94.4%.

The goaltending matchup features a fascinating contrast as Elvis Merzlikins looks to build on his recent solid play against Juuse Saros, who despite his stellar reputation has struggled with consistency this season.

Sean Monahan continues to pace the Blue Jackets offense with 13 points in his last ten games, while Nashville will lean heavily on Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg to spark a turnaround against a Columbus defense that has tightened considerably during this hot streak.

This clash between a surging road team and a home squad desperate to find answers could hinge on which version of the Predators shows up at Bridgestone Arena.

Key stats 1 Both teams sit at 0 points through the early season, with neither Nashville nor Columbus having played their opening game yet 2 Nashville currently holds 10th position in the Western Conference standings while Columbus sits 8th in the Eastern Conference 3 The Predators and Blue Jackets are among 11 NHL teams yet to register any goals for or against this season 4 Early Western Conference leaders Colorado and Calgary both scored 4 goals in their season openers, setting the pace Nashville will need to match

Betting on the NHL?