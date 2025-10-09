Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers Prediction: Home Ice Value Pick - October 9

The Buffalo Sabres welcome the New York Rangers to KeyBank Center on Friday night, with both teams looking to build momentum after contrasting recent performances.

Buffalo enters with strong home form, winning eight of their last 10 games at KeyBank Center, while the Rangers are struggling with 12 losses in their previous 20 outings.

With the Sabres holding an 8-2 advantage in the teams' last head-to-head meeting and superior recent form, this Eastern Conference clash could prove pivotal for both clubs' early-season trajectory.

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers matchup, our predictive model gives the Sabres a 67.5% chance of defeating the Rangers. Pre-game probabilities Buffalo Sabres -102 Moneyline Win % 67.5 % 32.5 % New York Rangers -115 Buffalo Sabres: 67.5% win probability Strong home ice advantage with fresh legs (0 games played so far this season)

Better early season positioning compared to Rangers who already dropped their opener

Avoiding early season struggles that plagued Rangers in their 3-0 shutout loss New York Rangers: 32.5% win probability Offense completely shut down in season opener (0 goals scored vs Pittsburgh)

Currently sitting at bottom of Eastern Conference standings (16th position)

Failed to generate any scoring in their most recent outing, showing early chemistry issues

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model combines insights from top NHL experts. Instead of sifting through hundreds of expert analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to understand the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analyzing predictions, data, and opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. We then average these levels to produce an 'expert opinion' win probability—reflecting the collective intelligence of the industry's leading NHL experts.

Sabres vs. Rangers Odds

These are the best NHL odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers preview

The Rangers' early season struggles continue as they carry a disappointing 5-5 record over their last 10 games into Buffalo, where the Sabres have been surprisingly tough at KeyBank Center lately.

Igor Shesterkin bounced back nicely from a rough start with a shutout win over Tampa Bay, but his .899 save percentage through the early going suggests he's still finding his rhythm.

Buffalo has quietly put together solid home form with wins in 4 of their last 5 at KeyBank Center, riding improved special teams play that includes an impressive 83.3% penalty kill rate.

The Sabres' offense has found multiple contributors beyond their top line, with Alex Tuch leading the way at 13 points while defenseman Rasmus Dahlin chips in from the blue line with 11 points.

This matchup favors Buffalo's recent momentum against a Rangers squad that's been inconsistent early on, especially considering the Sabres dominated their last meeting 8-2 on home ice.

With both teams looking to establish consistency in October, tonight's clash could serve as a measuring stick for where each franchise truly stands in the competitive Metropolitan Division race.

Key stats 1 Buffalo Sabres sit 6th in the Eastern Conference with zero points from zero games played 2 New York Rangers are bottom of the Eastern Conference in 16th place with zero points from one game 3 Rangers have conceded three goals in their opening game while failing to score 4 Both teams enter with contrasting schedules as Buffalo have yet to play while New York already suffered a 3-0 defeat

