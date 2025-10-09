Sharks vs Golden Knights Prediction: Best Bets & Expert Picks For October 10

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to SAP Center on Thursday night looking to bounce back after a disappointing 1-0 shutout loss to Edmonton, where they managed just 24 shots despite creating multiple scoring chances.

San Jose enters this matchup as heavy home underdogs at +162, coming off their own 3-0 defeat to the Oilers and carrying the weight of last season's dismal 20-50-12 record that left them near the bottom of the NHL standings.

With Vegas carrying a 64% win probability according to predictive models and the total set at 6 goals, this contest presents a clear clash between a playoff-calibre team seeking to regain their offensive rhythm and a rebuilding Sharks squad desperate for any signs of improvement at home.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights matchup, our predictive model gives the Golden Knights a 69.5% chance of defeating the Sharks. Pre-game probabilities San Jose Sharks +160 Moneyline Win % 30.5 % 69.5 % Vegas Golden Knights -188 San Jose Sharks: 30.5% win probability

No offensive or defensive data to evaluate current form and system effectiveness

Bottom-tier Western Conference positioning heading into the season opener Vegas Golden Knights: 69.5% win probability Superior offensive production with 5 goals scored in their opening game

Competitive defensive structure despite the overtime loss (6 goals against in high-scoring affair)

Strong positioning in Western Conference standings with 1 point already earned

Sharks vs. Golden Knights Odds

These are the best NHL odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights preview

The Golden Knights head to San Jose looking to bounce back from a frustrating 1-0 shutout loss to Edmonton, where they managed just 24 shots and couldn't convert their lone power play chance.

Vegas finished fifth in NHL scoring last season with 274 goals, but their offense has sputtered early on against quality goaltending.

San Jose counters with their own struggles, coming off a 3-0 blank against the Oilers where they mustered only 18 shots and went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Sharks' brutal 2024 campaign saw them allow 310 goals while managing just 208 of their own, finishing dead last in the Pacific Division.

Adin Hill gets the nod in net for Vegas with his .909 career save percentage, while San Jose turns to young Yaroslav Askarov, who's posted a respectable .899 save rate in limited NHL action.

This matchup pits a Golden Knights team desperate to find their scoring touch against a Sharks squad that's still searching for any offensive consistency in what could be another long season.

Key stats 1 San Jose Sharks sit 11th in the Western Conference with 0 points from 0 games played this season 2 Vegas Golden Knights rank 4th in the Western Conference with 1 point after their opening loss 3 Vegas allowed 6 goals in their season opener despite scoring 5, showing defensive concerns early 4 Both teams enter with contrasting starts - Vegas with game experience but San Jose yet to play their first match

