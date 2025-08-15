Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 15

Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night, with Arne Slot's side looking to bounce back from a disappointing Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Cherries arrive on Merseyside having ended their six-game losing streak against Liverpool's title rivals last season, scoring against nine of ten big-six opponents despite failing to find the net in both meetings with the Reds.

With Ryan Gravenberch suspended and Liverpool's defence conceding in six straight matches, Bournemouth's dangerous attack led by Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo could finally break their Anfield drought.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth prediction: who will win? For tonight's Liverpool vs Bournemouth matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 77.5% chance of defeating the Cherries. Pre-game probabilities Liverpool 3/10 Moneyline Win % 77.5 % 22.5 % Bournemouth 15/2 Liverpool: 77.5% win probability Home advantage at Anfield creates hostile atmosphere (historically strong home record)

Superior squad depth with quality across all positions (Premier League established side)

Proven track record against newly promoted sides (extensive top-flight experience) Bournemouth: 22.5% win probability Difficult away fixture at one of England's most intimidating venues (travelling to Anfield)

Limited Premier League experience compared to established opposition (potential step-up in quality)

Smaller squad resources may struggle with rotation demands (fewer high-level alternatives)

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth preview

Liverpool begin their title defence at Anfield against a Bournemouth side who have never managed to score against them in five previous meetings, though the Cherries showed real attacking promise last season with nine goals in twelve matches against big-six opposition.

The champions looked vulnerable in midfield during their Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace, with Ryan Gravenberch's suspension exposing gaps that Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson will be eager to exploit.

Arne Slot has bolstered his squad with new signings including Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, but Bournemouth arrive with momentum after Antoine Semenyo's double secured victory over Leicester in their opener.

Liverpool's recent defensive struggles are evident - they've conceded in six straight matches - while Bournemouth's backline has been significantly weakened by the departures of Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to bounce back from his disappointing Wembley performance, with Cody Gakpo also pushing for goals after netting four times during pre-season.

The Reds have been dominant at home with 17 straight Premier League matches unbeaten at Anfield, but Bournemouth's improved attacking threat suggests this could be their best chance yet to end their Merseyside drought.

