Premier League Betting Tips & Expert Advice for Friday 15th August

Liverpool kicks off their Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth, and the odds heavily favour the champions in what could be a goal-fest at Anfield.
The Reds netted 10 goals in their final four home games last season, while Bournemouth's defensive departures — including Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi — leave them vulnerable against Liverpool's firepower.
With Cody Gakpo fresh off four pre-season goals and both teams finding the net regularly in past meetings, we've identified the sharpest angles for today's season opener.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth betting tips
Liverpool dominated the Premier League last season and despite a Community Shield setback, they should bounce back at home against Bournemouth.
The Cherries have lost key defenders Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez this summer, weakening their backline significantly.
Bournemouth showed attacking threat against top six sides last season, scoring in nine of their 12 matches against elite opposition.
Liverpool netted ten goals in their final four home games of last campaign, suggesting they will create plenty of chances at Anfield.
This bet combines Liverpool's home strength with Bournemouth's proven ability to find the net against big teams despite likely defeat.
Gakpo was Liverpool's standout performer in pre-season, finding the net four times in four appearances to build serious momentum.
The Dutch forward has emerged as a key attacking threat in Klopp's system and looks primed for a strong start to the new campaign.
With Liverpool's wealth of attacking options including new signings, Gakpo's pre-season form gives him the edge for the opener.
Bournemouth's defensive losses this summer make them vulnerable to Liverpool's front line, particularly against in-form forwards.
At 6/4 odds, Gakpo offers solid value given his recent goal-scoring run and Liverpool's home advantage.
New Bournemouth keeper Djordje Petrovic had the second-highest save percentage in Ligue 1 last season, proving his shot-stopping ability.
Liverpool led the Premier League for total shots with 639 and shots on target with 215, creating constant pressure on opposing goalkeepers.
The Reds have registered at least four shots on target in seven of their last nine competitive matches, maintaining their attacking consistency.
Bournemouth's weakened defence this summer means Petrovic will likely face plenty of work against Liverpool's potent attack.
This prop bet capitalises on Liverpool's high shot volume meeting a quality goalkeeper who should be kept busy throughout the match.
Bournemouth committed more fouls than any other Premier League side last season, averaging 13.8 fouls per game across the campaign.
They exceeded 13 fouls in 20 of their final 24 competitive matches, showing this is a consistent pattern in their play.
Against Liverpool specifically in February, Bournemouth committed 15 fouls, demonstrating they struggle to contain the Reds legally.
Liverpool's pace and movement in attack often forces opponents into tactical fouls to break up dangerous attacks.
The 15/1 odds offer excellent value for a bet based on clear statistical trends and Bournemouth's proven fouling record.