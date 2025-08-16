Brighton vs Fulham Prediction: Goals Expected & Best Bets For August 16

Brighton and Fulham kick off Saturday at the Amex Stadium in what promises to be a goal-fest, with both sides finishing joint-top for both teams to score last season and netting seven goals between them in their two meetings.

The Seagulls enter on the back of a stunning 4-1 victory over Tottenham, while Fulham arrive looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Manchester City that extended their poor defensive run.

With Brighton's attacking depth under Fabian Hurzeler and Fulham's proven ability to find the net away from home, this opener has all the makings of an entertaining start to the new campaign.

Brighton vs. Fulham prediction: who will win? For this afternoon's Brighton vs Fulham matchup, our predictive model gives the Seagulls a 65% chance of defeating the Cottagers. Pre-game probabilities Brighton 1/1 Moneyline Win % 65 % 35 % Fulham 14/5 Brighton: 65% win probability Home advantage at the Amex Stadium gives them tactical flexibility

Strong defensive foundation with no goals conceded in opening fixtures

Fresh legs with zero competitive minutes played, avoiding early season fatigue Fulham: 35% win probability Away form historically challenging in season openers

Lack of competitive rhythm with no matches played yet this campaign

Mid-table expectations create less pressure but also less urgency

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

Brighton vs. Fulham preview

Brighton welcome Fulham to the Amex Stadium looking to build on their stunning 4-1 demolition of Tottenham last weekend, where Matt O'Riley and Diego Gómez grabbed late goals to cap off a dominant display.

The Seagulls have been free-scoring throughout their recent run, netting 15 goals across their last six matches at an average of over four per game, while new signing Georginio Rutter looks sharp after bagging twice in pre-season.

Fulham arrive on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, extending their worrying defensive trend that has seen them concede in six straight matches with 11 goals shipped in that span.

The Cottagers will be without left-back Antonee Robinson due to surgery, forcing Marco Silva into tactical adjustments, though they'll take heart from their strong historical record against Brighton with four wins in their last six meetings.

Both sides were prolific in the both teams to score market last season, finding the net together in 27 of their 38 Premier League games, and their previous encounters have rarely disappointed for entertainment value.

With Brighton's attacking depth under Fabian Hürzeler and Fulham's need to bounce back from recent setbacks, this promises to be another goal-laden affair at the Amex.

