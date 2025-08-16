Premier League Betting Tips & Expert Advice for Saturday 16th August

Premier League matchday delivers compelling betting angles across multiple fixtures, with Brighton hosting Fulham standing out as the marquee both teams to score play.

The Seagulls and Cottagers topped last season's BTTS charts with 27 of 38 games producing goals at both ends, while their head-to-head meetings have delivered consistent scoring action.

Our expert analysis breaks down the best value plays from Brighton's Amex Stadium clash plus key insights on emerging goalscorer markets that offer sharp betting opportunities.