Premier League Betting Tips & Expert Advice for Saturday 16th August

Premier League matchday delivers compelling betting angles across multiple fixtures, with Brighton hosting Fulham standing out as the marquee both teams to score play.
The Seagulls and Cottagers topped last season's BTTS charts with 27 of 38 games producing goals at both ends, while their head-to-head meetings have delivered consistent scoring action.
Our expert analysis breaks down the best value plays from Brighton's Amex Stadium clash plus key insights on emerging goalscorer markets that offer sharp betting opportunities.
Premier League betting tips
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|3:00 PM
@
|3:00 PM
@
|3:00 PM
Brighton vs. Fulham betting tips
Brighton and Fulham topped the both teams to score charts in the Premier League last season with 27 of their 38 games seeing goals at both ends.
Both of their head-to-head encounters last season produced goals for both sides, establishing a clear pattern in this matchup.
Brighton finished the season strongly at home with two wins and a draw, showing their attacking threat at the Amex Stadium.
Fulham's recent away form included losses in four of their final six road games, but they consistently found the net even in defeats.
The historical data strongly supports this bet, with both teams showing consistent goal-scoring ability regardless of result.
Brighton beat Fulham 2-1 at the Amex Stadium in their last meeting, providing a direct template for this prediction.
The Seagulls finished last season with strong home form, recording two wins and a draw in their final three games at the Amex.
Fulham struggled badly away from home late in the season, losing four of their final six road trips.
The 2-1 scoreline appeared twice in Fulham's final six away defeats, suggesting they concede goals in clusters on the road.
Brighton's home advantage and recent head-to-head success make this specific scoreline a solid value play.
Rutter enjoyed a productive end to last season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in his final 13 competitive appearances.
His goal contribution rate of one every 123 minutes shows consistent threat in front of goal when given opportunities.
The striker scored in two pre-season friendlies, demonstrating he has carried his form into the new campaign.
Rutter will be eager to nail down his position in Brighton's team and could be motivated to make an early season statement.
Brighton's attacking style at home should provide him with chances against a Fulham defence that conceded regularly on the road last season.