Nottingham vs Brentford Prediction: Under 2.5 Goals Best Bet - August 17

Nottingham Forest and Brentford kick off their Premier League campaigns at the City Ground on Sunday, with both sides carrying question marks over their attacking output heading into the new season.

Forest's pre-season woes saw them manage just one goal across seven friendlies, whilst Brentford face the prospect of starting without key scorers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa who drove their attack last term.

The Bees hold a psychological edge having won both meetings last season by identical 2-0 scorelines, but Forest will be desperate to click into gear at home after a sluggish end to their previous campaign.

Nottingham vs. Brentford prediction: who will win? For today's Nottingham vs Brentford matchup, our predictive model gives Forest a 75% chance of defeating the Bees. Pre-game probabilities Nottingham 11/10 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Brentford 5/2 Nottingham: 75% win probability Home advantage with the City Ground faithful behind them

Early season preparation allows them to start fresh without carrying baggage from poor previous form

Clean slate mentality having not yet conceded a goal this campaign Brentford: 25% win probability Lack of competitive match sharpness with no games played yet this season

Away form concerns travelling to a potentially hostile atmosphere at the City Ground

Missing crucial early season momentum that opponents who have already played will possess

Nottingham vs. Brentford preview

Forest's pre-season was a goalscoring nightmare, managing just one strike across seven friendlies despite Chris Wood bagging 20 league goals last term, while the loss of Anthony Elanga has left Nuno Espirito Santo scrambling to find creative solutions.

The Bees arrive under new management after Thomas Frank's departure, with Keith Andrews stepping up from set-piece coach to take the reins amid uncertainty over the futures of top scorers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Recent meetings between these sides have been cagey affairs, with Brentford winning both encounters last season 2-0 and three of the last four meetings producing fewer than three goals.

Forest's defensive solidity helped them flirt with European qualification last term before a late-season fade, but their attacking struggles could prove costly if Wood remains isolated up front.

With new keeper Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks for Brentford and both teams historically slow starters, this opener has all the hallmarks of a tight, low-scoring encounter.

Key stats 1 Both teams sit mid-table at 15th (Nottingham) and 16th (Brentford) with zero points from zero matches played 2 Neither side has featured in the opening round of fixtures, giving them equal rest and preparation time 3 Nottingham and Brentford have identical records so far with no goals scored or conceded this season 4 Both clubs are yet to register their first point of the campaign, making this a crucial early-season encounter