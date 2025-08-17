Premier League Betting Tips & Expert Advice for Sunday 17th August

Sunday's Premier League action brings two intriguing London matchups where recent form and head-to-head trends suggest value lies in backing the underdogs.
At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea host Crystal Palace as slight favourites despite failing to beat the Eagles home or away last season, while Nottingham Forest's pre-season scoring drought makes the under 2.5 goals a compelling play against Brentford.
Our expert analysis breaks down the key betting angles, from Palace's impressive away record to set-piece opportunities that could unlock tight encounters.
Premier League betting tips
Nottingham vs. Brentford betting tips
Nottingham Forest have shown a clear pattern of low-scoring matches in pre-season and early league fixtures.
Six of Forest's seven pre-season games featured fewer than three goals, establishing a defensive trend that should continue.
Seven of their first eight games last season also failed to see a third goal scored, showing consistency in their style.
Three of the last four meetings between these clubs have produced under 2.5 goals, indicating a historical pattern.
Both teams are likely to approach this match cautiously, with Forest's defensive setup limiting goal opportunities.
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace betting tips
Chelsea failed to beat Palace in both fixtures last season, showing Palace's ability to compete against them.
Palace lost only two of their last 15 away matches in 2024-25, demonstrating strong road form.
The Eagles have proven they can frustrate top sides with their defensive organization and counter-attacking threat.
Palace's recent form includes drawing four of their last six Premier League games, showing their ability to earn points.
At 11/8 odds, this bet offers solid value given Palace's proven record against Chelsea and strong away form.
Pedro has made an explosive start to his Chelsea career with five goals in his first five appearances.
The former Brighton striker outperformed his expected goals when scoring 10 league goals last season.
His move to Chelsea should provide better service and more scoring opportunities than at Brighton.
Pedro's proven Premier League pedigree makes him a reliable goalscoring threat in this fixture.
At 13/8 odds, this represents strong value for a player in excellent form with quality supply from Chelsea's midfield.