Premier League Betting Tips & Expert Advice for Monday 18th August

Leeds United face Everton today in a fixture where defensive solidity meets attacking inconsistency, creating compelling value in the under markets.

The Whites have struggled to find the net in pre-season, failing to score more than one goal in three of five matches, while Everton's late-season defensive form saw them concede one goal or fewer in 10 of their final 12 Premier League games.

With multiple betting angles from team totals to player props offering strong value, we break down the sharpest plays for this intriguing Championship versus Premier League clash.