Premier League Betting Tips & Expert Advice for Monday 18th August

Leeds United face Everton today in a fixture where defensive solidity meets attacking inconsistency, creating compelling value in the under markets.
The Whites have struggled to find the net in pre-season, failing to score more than one goal in three of five matches, while Everton's late-season defensive form saw them concede one goal or fewer in 10 of their final 12 Premier League games.
With multiple betting angles from team totals to player props offering strong value, we break down the sharpest plays for this intriguing Championship versus Premier League clash.
Leeds vs. Everton betting tips
Leeds have struggled to find the net consistently in pre-season, failing to score more than one goal in three of their five matches.
Everton's defensive solidity at the end of last season was impressive, conceding one goal or fewer in 10 of their final 12 Premier League matches.
The head-to-head record supports this angle, with Leeds failing to score more than once against Everton in five of the last six meetings between these sides.
Leeds are adjusting to life back in the Championship after relegation, which often creates early season scoring difficulties.
Everton under David Moyes will prioritise defensive organisation, making it tough for Leeds to find multiple goals at home.
Leeds have shown a pattern in pre-season with their last two matches ending 1-1, suggesting they're finding it difficult to close out wins.
Everton drew seven of their last 15 league games under their previous management, including four that finished 1-1.
David Moyes typically sets up Everton to be defensively solid away from home, which could frustrate Leeds' attacking ambitions.
Both teams are in transition periods which often leads to cagey affairs that end level.
The 6/1 odds offer significant value for what could be a typical early season stalemate between two well-organised sides.
Ndiaye exceeded expectations last season, scoring nine Premier League goals from an expected goals total of just 6.2, showing his clinical finishing ability.
The Everton winger has already found the net in pre-season against Manchester United, demonstrating he's carrying that form into the new campaign.
Leeds may be without key defender Jayden Bogle at right-back due to fitness concerns, potentially leaving space for Ndiaye to exploit down the left flank.
Ndiaye's pace and direct running style could be perfectly suited to counter-attacking opportunities that Everton will look to create.
At 7/2 odds, there's genuine value backing a player who has proven he can score at this level and appears to be in good touch.