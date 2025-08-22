Premier League Best Bets Today: Chelsea vs West Ham Expert Picks

Chelsea head to West Ham on Friday night with momentum from pre-season victories over AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, while the Hammers are reeling from a shocking 3-0 defeat to Sunderland that exposed serious defensive frailties.

The Blues have dominated this fixture recently, winning the last three meetings including a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge last season, and new signings like Estevao could provide the attacking spark needed to exploit West Ham's vulnerable backline.

Our expert analysis breaks down the strongest betting angles for this London derby, from Chelsea's outright win at 7/10 to creative prop bets on emerging talents and defensive matchups.