Premier League Best Bets Today: Chelsea vs West Ham Expert Picks

Chelsea head to West Ham on Friday night with momentum from pre-season victories over AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, while the Hammers are reeling from a shocking 3-0 defeat to Sunderland that exposed serious defensive frailties.
The Blues have dominated this fixture recently, winning the last three meetings including a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge last season, and new signings like Estevao could provide the attacking spark needed to exploit West Ham's vulnerable backline.
Our expert analysis breaks down the strongest betting angles for this London derby, from Chelsea's outright win at 7/10 to creative prop bets on emerging talents and defensive matchups.
Premier League betting tips
West Ham vs. Chelsea betting tips
Chelsea arrive in excellent form after impressive pre-season victories over Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, showing they're sharp and ready for the new campaign.
West Ham looked woeful in their 3-0 defeat to Sunderland, highlighting defensive frailties that Chelsea can exploit.
The Blues have dominated this fixture recently, winning each of the last three meetings against the Hammers.
Chelsea's away form has been solid, winning two of their last three Premier League road games, while West Ham's home struggles continue.
The quality gap between these sides is evident, and Chelsea should have enough firepower to secure all three points at the London Stadium.
Chelsea have shown consistent goal-scoring form, netting at least two goals in seven of their last 10 competitive matches across different competitions.
The Blues beat West Ham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last season, and this scoreline reflects the current quality difference between the sides.
West Ham's defensive issues were exposed in the 3-0 loss to Sunderland, but they should manage at least one goal at home.
Chelsea's attacking depth and creativity should be enough to find the net twice against a shaky Hammers backline.
This scoreline offers excellent value given Chelsea's recent scoring record and West Ham's defensive struggles.
The young Brazilian winger recorded the second-highest expected goals of any Chelsea player against Crystal Palace, showing his threat in the box.
Estevao netted 13 goals in 26 starts for Palmeiras in 2024, proving his finishing ability at the highest level.
He scored against Chelsea in his final game for Palmeiras, demonstrating he can find the net in big matches.
After a promising substitute appearance last week, Estevao is likely to start and will be eager to make an impact in front of goal.
West Ham's defensive vulnerabilities, highlighted in the Sunderland defeat, could provide the perfect opportunity for the youngster to open his Chelsea account.