Brentford vs Aston Villa Prediction: Expert Odds & Best Bets - August 23

Brentford face their toughest test yet under new manager Keith Andrews when Aston Villa visit the Gtech Community Stadium, with the Bees reeling from a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest and the departure of key forwards Bryan Mbeumo and potentially Yoane Wissa.

Villa arrive with their own concerns after a flat 0-0 draw against Newcastle, but their defensive solidity and historical dominance over Brentford - unbeaten in six league meetings - makes them clear favourites despite the home advantage.

With Ollie Watkins eager to score against his former club and Brentford's defence having conceded eight goals in their last three home matches, this clash promises to test both sides' early-season credentials.

Brentford vs. Aston Villa prediction: who will win? For today's Brentford vs Aston Villa matchup, our predictive model gives Villa a 75% chance of defeating the Bees. Pre-game probabilities Brentford 9/4 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Aston Villa 6/5 Brentford: 25% win probability Poor defensive record conceding 3 goals in their opening match

Struggling in the bottom half of the table at 17th position

Negative goal difference of -2 showing attacking struggles outweigh defensive issues Aston Villa: 75% win probability Defensive solidity with only 0 goals conceded in their opening fixture

Clean sheet record showing strong organisation at the back (0 goals against)

Superior league position sitting 7th compared to Brentford's 17th place

Brentford vs. Aston Villa Odds

Brentford vs. Aston Villa preview

Brentford face a daunting task as they welcome Aston Villa to the Gtech Community Stadium, still reeling from their painful 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest where they shipped three goals before half-time.

The Bees are dealing with significant upheaval under new boss Keith Andrews, having lost star striker Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United while Yoane Wissa appears set to follow him out the door.

Villa arrive with their own concerns after a toothless display against Newcastle, managing just 0.2 expected goals in a goalless draw that highlighted their struggle to create chances going forward.

Ollie Watkins will be eager to break his scoring duck against his former club, having netted the winner in this exact fixture back in March when Villa secured a 1-0 victory.

With Brentford keeping just one clean sheet at home all of last season and already conceding eight goals in their last three home league matches, their defensive frailties could be exposed again.

Villa's hunger for another European campaign means they cannot afford another flat performance, especially against a Brentford side that has failed to beat them in their last six league encounters.

Key stats 1 Aston Villa sit 13th with 1 point from 1 match, managing a goalless draw in their opening fixture 2 Brentford are 17th with 0 points after losing their opener 3-1, conceding three times at home 3 Villa kept a clean sheet in their first match while Brentford allowed 3 goals, highlighting contrasting defensive starts 4 Both teams have played just once, making this an early-season clash between sides looking to establish momentum