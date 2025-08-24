Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Prediction: Best Bets & Draw Odds - August 24

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest renew their rivalry at Selhurst Park on Sunday amid a backdrop of European controversy and managerial uncertainty that has both clubs facing off-pitch distractions.

The Eagles are still adapting to life without Eberechi Eze while Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly faces the axe despite last week's impressive 3-1 win over Brentford.

With six of the last eight meetings between these sides ending level and both teams struggling to find the net consistently this season, another cagey encounter looks on the cards in south London.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham prediction: who will win? For this afternoon's Crystal Palace vs Nottingham matchup, our predictive model gives Palace a 75% chance of defeating Forest. Pre-game probabilities Crystal Palace 7/5 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Nottingham 2/1 Crystal Palace: 75% win probability Home advantage with defensive solidity (0 goals conceded in 1 match)

Clean sheet record matches their disciplined approach (0 goals against in 1 game)

Better defensive organisation than opponents (0.00 goals per game vs 1.00 for Nottingham) Nottingham: 25% win probability Vulnerable away from home against organised defences (conceded 1 goal in their only match)

Limited sample size creates uncertainty (only 1 game played vs Palace's 1)

Higher goals against rate suggests defensive frailties (1.00 goals conceded per game vs Palace's 0.00)

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Odds

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham preview

The shadow of European drama hangs over Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest, with the Reds benefiting from Palace's UEFA exclusion due to multi-club ownership issues.

Oliver Glasner's side have found their groove at home lately, going six matches unbeaten at Selhurst Park, though the absence of Eberechi Eze continues to pose creative challenges.

Jean-Philippe Mateta remains Palace's main threat up front after netting his fifth goal in seven appearances during Thursday's Conference League victory over Fredrikstad.

Forest arrive fresh from their impressive 3-1 dismantling of Brentford but carry defensive concerns, having conceded in each of their last six matches.

The recent history between these sides suggests another tight affair, with six of their last eight meetings ending level and neither team scoring more than once in any of the previous six encounters.

With both squads dealing with early season uncertainty and tactical adjustments, this fixture has all the hallmarks of another cagey, low-scoring battle.

Key stats 1 Crystal Palace sit 14th with just one point from one match, managing a goalless draw in their season opener 2 Nottingham Forest are 6th on three points after winning their opening fixture 3-1, showing early attacking intent with a plus-two goal difference 3 Palace have yet to score this season with zero goals for and zero goals against, highlighting potential attacking concerns 4 Forest's perfect recent form of one win contrasts sharply with Palace's draw, giving them early momentum in the campaign