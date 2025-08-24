Everton vs Brighton Prediction: New Stadium Odds & Expert Picks - August 24

Everton kick off their new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday as they welcome Brighton, hoping to avoid a repeat of last season's opening day humiliation when the Seagulls crushed them 3-0 at Goodison Park.

The Toffees struggled mightily at home against top-half sides last term, failing to score in seven of 10 meetings with the top 10, while Brighton proved formidable on the road with six wins against bottom-eight teams.

With David Moyes demanding more signings after Monday's disappointing loss to Leeds and Brighton looking to bounce back from their late equalizer conceded against Fulham, both sides need a strong response to kickstart their campaigns.

Everton vs. Brighton prediction: who will win? For today's Everton vs Brighton matchup, our predictive model gives Brighton a 75% chance of defeating Everton. Pre-game probabilities Everton 2/1 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Brighton 69/50 Everton: 25% win probability Winless start to the campaign (0 points from 1 match)

Goal-scoring struggles (0 goals scored this season)

Poor recent form (1 loss in their only fixture) Brighton: 75% win probability Solid defensive foundation (1 goal conceded in 1 match played)

Better goal difference (+0 vs Everton's -1)

Unbeaten record this season (1 draw vs Everton's 1 loss)

Everton's maiden voyage at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium presents a fascinating subplot, as the Toffees bid farewell to decades of Goodison Park atmosphere that helped fuel their survival battles.

Brighton spoiled Everton's Goodison farewell party with a 3-0 thrashing last season's opener, and the Seagulls arrive with genuine European ambitions after another summer of shrewd recruitment.

David Moyes faces immediate pressure after Monday's flat 1-0 defeat at Leeds exposed familiar flaws, particularly Everton's struggles against top-half opposition where they managed just five home wins from 19 attempts last term.

Brighton's defensive vulnerabilities surfaced again in their 1-1 draw with Fulham, conceding late to extend a worrying trend of shipping goals in five of their last six matches.

Kaoru Mitoma presents the main threat for the visitors, having found the net in two of his last three Goodison visits while establishing himself as Brighton's leading away scorer last season.

With key defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson sidelined for Everton, while Brighton miss Adam Webster and Solly March, both sides enter with defensive concerns that could make for an entertaining encounter.

Key stats 1 Everton sit 17th with zero points from their opening match, having lost 1-0 without scoring 2 Brighton earned a point from their first fixture with a 1-1 draw, placing them 13th in the table 3 Both sides have struggled for goals early on - Everton yet to find the net while Brighton managed just one 4 Everton's winless start continues a poor run, while Brighton showed resilience to avoid defeat in their opener