Fulham vs Manchester Utd Prediction: Away Form Stats & Expert Picks - August 24

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday looking to extend their remarkable eight-match winning streak at Fulham's home ground, despite showing mixed form in Ruben Amorim's early tenure.

The Red Devils will be buoyed by an improved performance against Arsenal last weekend, where new signings Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha impressed on their competitive debuts despite the narrow 1-0 defeat.

Fulham meanwhile continue to struggle at home, having lost five of their last eight Premier League matches at the Cottage, making this an ideal opportunity for United to build momentum in what promises to be a closely contested London affair.

Fulham vs. Manchester Utd prediction: who will win? For today's Fulham vs Manchester United matchup, our predictive model gives United a 70% chance of defeating Fulham. Pre-game probabilities Fulham 23/10 Moneyline Win % 30 % 70 % Manchester Utd 23/20 Fulham: 30% win probability Limited attacking threat with just 1 goal scored in 1 match (1 goal for in league table)

Lack of wins against top-six opposition historically (0 wins so far this season)

Defensive concerns facing United's attacking quality (conceded 1 goal in 1 match, 50% goals against rate) Manchester Utd: 70% win probability Superior squad depth despite early struggles (historically stronger squad than mid-table opposition)

Away form advantage against teams like Fulham (United typically perform better against lower-ranked sides)

Motivation to bounce back from opening defeat (teams often respond strongly after poor starts)

Manchester United's recent troubles away from home make their perfect record at Craven Cottage all the more remarkable, with eight straight wins stretching back years despite managing just four away victories in all of last season.

Fulham's defensive frailties have been exposed lately, conceding in their last six matches while struggling to find consistency at home with five losses in their past eight league games at the Cottage.

United showed promising signs against Arsenal despite the defeat, with new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo looking lively in their debuts, particularly Cunha who has found the net three times in his last two visits to this ground.

The Cottagers scraped a late equaliser against Brighton through Rodrigo Muniz but their defensive gaps were evident as they were fortunate not to concede more on the counter.

With Lisandro Martinez ruled out through injury and Altay Bayandir potentially dropped after his howler against Arsenal, Amorim faces selection headaches as he seeks to build on the improved tempo and cohesion shown at Old Trafford.

Marco Silva's squad depth concerns in defence could be exploited by a United side that finally looked more structured in their wing-back positions and forward pressing, though their finishing remains a question mark.

Key stats 1 Fulham sit 12th with one point from one match after drawing 1-1 in their opening fixture 2 Manchester United are 18th with zero points, having lost their opening game 1-0 3 United have managed just zero goals in one match while conceding one, compared to Fulham's balanced 1-1 record 4 Fulham's recent form shows D while United's shows L, highlighting contrasting starts to the campaign