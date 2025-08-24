Premier League Best Bets Today: Brighton, United & Palace Picks

Sunday's Premier League slate offers compelling betting value across three key fixtures, with historical trends and form pointing to profitable angles.
Brighton's dominance at Goodison Park, Manchester United's perfect record at Craven Cottage, and a pattern of low-scoring draws between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest highlight our expert-backed picks.
We've identified the strongest plays from each match, including player props that offer solid value based on recent performance data.
Premier League betting tips
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|2:00 PM
@
|2:00 PM
@
|2:00 PM
@
|4:30 PM
Everton vs. Brighton betting tips
Brighton present excellent value against an Everton side that struggled badly at home last season.
The Toffees won just five of 19 home games and failed to beat a single top-half side at Goodison Park.
Everton's poor start continued this term with a lifeless 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Leeds.
Brighton dominated this fixture last season with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Goodison.
The Seagulls won away to six of last season's bottom eight teams, showing their ability to capitalise on struggling opposition.
Mitoma was Brighton's leading scorer away from home last season and has a strong record at Goodison Park.
The Japanese winger found the net in Brighton's 3-0 victory at Everton last August and scored in two of his last three visits.
Brighton's attacking play often flows through Mitoma's pace and directness on the left flank.
Everton's defensive struggles at home last season suggest they'll struggle to contain Brighton's key attacking threat.
At 7/2 odds, Mitoma represents excellent value given his scoring record in this fixture.
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham betting tips
These two sides have an incredible history of stalemates with six of their last eight meetings ending all square.
Palace remain unbeaten in their last six home Premier League games while Forest are solid on the road with three games unbeaten.
Both teams have shown defensive solidity this season with Palace drawing two of three competitive matches so far.
The pattern continues from last term where Palace drew five of their final seven Premier League games.
Neither side has dominated this fixture historically, with draws being the most common outcome in recent years.
Fulham vs. Manchester United betting tips
United boast an exceptional record at Craven Cottage with eight straight victories on their visits.
Fulham's home form has been inconsistent, losing five of their last eight Premier League matches at home.
The Cottagers have struggled in the expected goals battle, losing the xG count in five of their last six home games.
United's attacking depth should prove decisive against a Fulham defence that regularly concedes two goals at home.
The Red Devils have the quality and experience to extend their dominant run at this venue.