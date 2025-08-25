Newcastle vs Liverpool Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For August 25

Liverpool travel to St James' Park on Monday night with the champions looking to maintain their perfect start against a Newcastle side dealing with the uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak's potential departure to Anfield.

The Magpies struggled to find a cutting edge without a recognised striker in their goalless draw at Villa, whilst the Reds needed late heroics from Chiesa and Salah to see off Bournemouth 4-2 in their opener.

With Liverpool unbeaten in their last 17 league meetings against Newcastle and Hugo Ekitike impressing up front for the visitors, Eddie Howe's side face a stern test of their attacking credentials in Isak's likely absence.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool prediction: who will win? For tonight's Newcastle vs Liverpool matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 75% chance of defeating the Magpies. Pre-game probabilities Newcastle 23/10 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Liverpool 1/1 Newcastle: 25% win probability Struggling to find the net with 0 goals scored in 2 matches

Lack of cutting edge shown by failure to register a single victory

Currently sitting 15th in the table with just 1 point from 2 games Liverpool: 75% win probability Perfect start with 100% win rate (1 game played, 1 won)

Clinical finishing with 4 goals scored in just 1 match

Solid defensive record conceding only 2 goals whilst maintaining attacking threat

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool preview

Liverpool arrive at St James' Park as champions but carrying the weight of defensive frailties that saw them concede twice to Bournemouth last weekend, despite their impressive 4-2 victory.

Newcastle's striking situation has become a genuine headache for Eddie Howe, with Alexander Isak's potential move to Anfield creating an awkward subplot while leaving the Magpies without a natural centre-forward after their toothless display at Villa Park.

The Reds have been ruthless visitors to Tyneside recently, finding the net in every away league match last season and scoring at least twice in five of their last seven trips to the northeast.

Hugo Ekitike has emerged as an early bright spark for Liverpool, netting in consecutive matches including the Community Shield, and his link-up play could prove crucial against a Newcastle side that managed just 16 shots but only three on target in their weekend stalemate.

With Newcastle winless against Liverpool in their last 17 league encounters, the pressure mounts on a home side that has struggled for goals recently, managing multiple strikes in just two of their last seven outings.

Monday night's clash promises goals at one end at least, given Liverpool's attacking momentum, but whether Newcastle can find the firepower to match the champions without their Swedish talisman remains the evening's biggest question.

Key stats 1 Liverpool sit 5th with perfect record from single match played, scoring 4 and conceding 2 2 Newcastle languish in 15th position with just 1 point from 1 match, managing a goalless draw 3 Liverpool boast +2 goal difference compared to Newcastle's 0, showing superior attacking output 4 Both sides remain unbeaten but Liverpool's win puts them 2 points clear of Newcastle's draw