Premier League Best Bets Today: Liverpool vs Newcastle Expert Picks

Liverpool head to St James' Park on Monday as clear favorites to continue their perfect Premier League start, with the Reds' potent attack facing a Newcastle side missing key striker Alexander Isak.
Hugo Ekitike emerges as the standout value play after netting in both of Liverpool's opening fixtures, while the midfield battle between Sandro Tonali and Liverpool's engine room presents intriguing prop betting angles.
Our expert analysis breaks down the best betting opportunities from this Premier League clash, backed by form trends and statistical insights that point toward several high-value picks.
Premier League betting tips
Newcastle vs. Liverpool betting tips
Liverpool showed their attacking prowess in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth, displaying the forward ability that made them one of the league's most potent sides.
Newcastle are significantly weakened without Alexander Isak, leaving them lacking the firepower needed to trouble a well-organised Liverpool defence.
The Reds scored 44 goals in 19 Premier League away games last season, proving their ability to find the net consistently on the road.
Liverpool's depth and quality across the pitch should prove too much for a Newcastle side that struggled for goals in their previous outing.
With the visitors showing early season sharpness and Newcastle missing their key striker, this represents solid value for Liverpool backers.
Hugo Ekitike has found the net in both of Liverpool's matches this season, scoring against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to announce himself as a key attacking threat.
The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker has quickly adapted to Premier League football and looks set to continue his fine goalscoring form.
Ekitike's clinical finishing was evident against Bournemouth where he registered four shots with two on target, showing his ability to create and convert chances.
Newcastle's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed against Aston Villa, and Ekitike's pace and movement could cause problems for their backline.
At 13/8 odds, this represents excellent value for a striker who has already proven his Premier League credentials with goals in consecutive matches.
Szoboszlai committed two fouls in Liverpool's opening victory over Bournemouth, showing his willingness to break up play when needed.
The Hungarian midfielder averaged 1.2 fouls per game in the Premier League last season, with that figure slightly higher in away fixtures.
Newcastle's midfield battle will be intense, with Sandro Tonali and other Magpies players likely to test Liverpool's discipline throughout the match.
Szoboszlai's combative style and tendency to press high up the pitch often leads to tactical fouls, especially in away games where Liverpool look to disrupt the home side's rhythm.
At 12/1 odds, this prop bet offers exceptional value given Szoboszlai's consistent fouling record and the expected physical nature of this Premier League encounter.