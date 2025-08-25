Premier League Best Bets Today: Liverpool vs Newcastle Expert Picks

Liverpool head to St James' Park on Monday as clear favorites to continue their perfect Premier League start, with the Reds' potent attack facing a Newcastle side missing key striker Alexander Isak.

Hugo Ekitike emerges as the standout value play after netting in both of Liverpool's opening fixtures, while the midfield battle between Sandro Tonali and Liverpool's engine room presents intriguing prop betting angles.

Our expert analysis breaks down the best betting opportunities from this Premier League clash, backed by form trends and statistical insights that point toward several high-value picks.