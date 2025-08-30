Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Breakdown - August 30

Chelsea head into Saturday's London derby against Fulham riding high after their commanding 5-1 victory over West Ham, with summer signing Joao Pedro already making his mark with six goals in seven appearances since his Stamford Bridge arrival.

The Blues will test their home fortress against an unbeaten Fulham side that has shown resilience in drawing with Manchester United and Brighton, though Marco Silva's men have needed late comebacks in both fixtures after falling behind early.

With Chelsea conceding just 18 goals in 20 home league games under Enzo Maresca and Pedro netting against Fulham in his previous meeting for Brighton, the stage is set for an intriguing west London clash.

Chelsea vs. Fulham prediction: who will win? For today's Chelsea vs Fulham matchup, our predictive model gives the Blues an 80% chance of defeating the Cottagers. Pre-game probabilities Chelsea 3/5 Moneyline Win % 80 % 20 % Fulham 4/1 Chelsea: 80% win probability Strong goal-scoring form with 5 goals in 2 matches (2.5 per game average)

Solid defensive record conceding just 1 goal in 2 fixtures

Unbeaten start with 4 points from their opening matches Fulham: 20% win probability Lack of cutting edge with only 2 goals scored in 2 matches

Struggled to find wins with 0 victories from their opening fixtures

Limited attacking threat averaging just 1 goal per game this season

Chelsea head into this west London derby riding high after their emphatic 5-1 dismantling of West Ham, where summer signing Joao Pedro announced himself with a goal and two assists in a dazzling display.

The Brazilian has been electric since arriving at Stamford Bridge, netting six times in seven appearances and looking every bit the player Chelsea hoped they were signing.

Fulham arrive unbeaten but with concerns, having needed late rescues in both their opening fixtures after falling behind against Manchester United and Brighton.

The Cottagers' defensive frailties have been exposed repeatedly, conceding in five of their last six matches, which doesn't bode well against a Chelsea side that has been fortress-like at home under Enzo Maresca.

With Levi Colwill ruled out through injury and Benoit Badiashile also missing, Chelsea's backline will be tested, but their home record of just 18 goals conceded in 20 league games speaks volumes about their defensive organisation.

Marco Silva's men will need to avoid their recent habit of slow starts if they're to get anything from Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea haven't lost in 11 league matches.

Key stats 1 Chelsea sit fourth with 4 points from 2 games, maintaining an unbeaten start with 1 win and 1 draw 2 Fulham are 13th with just 2 points from 2 draws, yet to register a win this season 3 The Blues boast a +4 goal difference (5 scored, 1 conceded) compared to Fulham's even record of 2 goals for and against 4 Chelsea's recent form shows WD while Fulham have drawn both opening fixtures, struggling to find the net with only 2 goals in 2 games