Brighton vs Manchester City Prediction: Best Bets & Odds For August 31

Manchester City travel to Brighton on Sunday looking to bounce back from their shock 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham last weekend, a result that ended their perfect start to the season.

The Citizens have dominated this fixture historically, losing just twice in their last 18 meetings with the Seagulls, but Brighton showed they can trouble Pep Guardiola's side with late goals securing a memorable 2-1 victory at this venue last season.

With both teams averaging over three goals per game in recent head-to-head clashes and City's attacking firepower led by Erling Haaland facing Brighton's leaky defence that has conceded in five of their last six matches, this promises to be an entertaining encounter on the south coast.

Brighton vs. Manchester City prediction: who will win? For tonight's Brighton vs Manchester City matchup, our predictive model gives City a 75% chance of defeating Brighton. Pre-game probabilities Brighton 14/5 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Manchester City 17/20 Brighton: 25% win probability Poor defensive record conceding 1.5 goals per game (3 goals in 2 matches)

Struggling for goals with just 1 strike in 2 league fixtures

Winless start sitting 18th in the table with only 1 point from 2 games Manchester City: 75% win probability Strong attacking output averaging 2 goals per match (4 goals in 2 games)

Quality squad depth to rotate and maintain performance levels

Recent momentum with a win in their last fixture after initial setback

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

Brighton vs. Manchester City preview

Manchester City head to the south coast looking to shake off last weekend's shock 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham, a result that felt more like a blip than a true reflection of their quality after that dominant 4-0 opening day win at Wolves.

Brighton have been tough to break down at home lately, with their new manager Fabian Hürzeler getting off to a solid start despite some defensive concerns - they've conceded in five of their last six matches.

The Seagulls will be without several key players including Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey through injury, while City are missing Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips, though Pep Guardiola has plenty of depth to call upon.

This fixture has produced fireworks recently, with eight of the last nine meetings seeing at least three goals and both teams finding the net in seven of those encounters.

Erling Haaland will be eager to bounce back after being kept quiet against Spurs, while new City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders caught the eye in that opening win and could be one to watch if given space to roam forward.

Brighton's attacking threat through Danny Welbeck and the pace of Kaoru Mitoma on the flanks means City's defence will need to be sharper than they were against Tottenham's quick counter-attacks.

Key stats 1 Manchester City sit 11th with just 3 points from 2 matches, their worst start in years 2 Brighton are 18th with only 1 point from 2 games, managing just 1 goal scored 3 City have scored 4 goals but conceded 2, while Brighton have managed only 1 goal and conceded 3 4 Both teams desperately need points, with City coming off a loss and Brighton winless with a draw and defeat