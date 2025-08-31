Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats - August 31

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday in what could prove to be an early season title decider, with both teams carrying perfect records into this heavyweight clash.

The Gunners arrive on Merseyside brimming with confidence after their dominant 5-0 victory over Leeds, while Liverpool's defensive frailties were exposed in recent matches despite late heroics against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

With Arsenal having drawn their last four visits to Anfield and both teams scoring in their previous six meetings, this fixture promises another high-scoring thriller between two sides boasting world-class attacking talent.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal prediction: who will win? For this afternoon's Liverpool vs Arsenal matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 65% chance of defeating the Gunners. Pre-game probabilities Liverpool 7/5 Moneyline Win % 65 % 35 % Arsenal 9/5 Liverpool: 65% win probability Clinical finishing with 7 goals in just 2 matches (3.5 goals per game average)

Perfect record with 2 wins from 2 games and 6 points

Home advantage at Anfield with strong attacking form Arsenal: 35% win probability Limited match fitness with only 2 games played compared to Liverpool's consistent rhythm

Defensive vulnerability when facing high-scoring attacks (Liverpool averaging 3.5 goals per match)

Away form uncertainty against a Liverpool side that has scored 7 goals in 2 home fixtures

This early-season clash at Anfield carries serious title implications despite being just three matches into the campaign, with both sides having won their opening two fixtures to set up what promises to be another classic encounter between these rivals.

Liverpool's defensive frailties have been exposed in recent weeks, conceding twice to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield before needing late heroics to rescue points against both Bournemouth and Newcastle, giving Arsenal genuine reason for optimism ahead of their trip to Merseyside.

The Gunners arrive full of confidence following their emphatic 5-0 demolition of Leeds, with new signing Viktor Gyokeres already off the mark with a brace to silence any early doubts about his Premier League adaptation.

Both teams to score looks a banker given the recent head-to-head record, with goals flowing freely in their last six meetings, while Arsenal's impressive record of avoiding defeat in their last four visits to Anfield suggests they won't be overawed by the occasion.

Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori could prove crucial for the visitors, having already shown his threat from set pieces with the winner at Old Trafford and representing excellent value in the anytime goalscorer market.

With Mohamed Salah looking sharp for Liverpool and Arsenal's attacking trio of Martinelli, Gyokeres and Madueke causing problems for every defence they've faced, this fixture has all the ingredients for another goal-fest between two sides who rarely disappoint when they meet.

Key stats 1 Arsenal sit 2nd in the table with a perfect record of 6 points from 2 matches 2 Liverpool are 4th on 6 points but have conceded 4 goals compared to Arsenal's clean sheet record 3 Both teams boast perfect win streaks with Arsenal on WW form and Liverpool on WW form 4 Arsenal lead the defensive stats with 0 goals conceded in 2 games while Liverpool have scored 7 goals in 2 matches