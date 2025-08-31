Premier League Best Bets Today: City Bounce Back, Liverpool vs Arsenal Value

Manchester City return to action at Brighton after their shocking 2-1 home loss to Tottenham, with bookmakers still backing the champions at 6/4 to win and see over 2.5 goals in what promises to be an entertaining clash at the Amex Stadium.

Sunday's Premier League slate features heavyweight battles as Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield while Aston Villa welcome Crystal Palace, creating multiple betting angles for sharp players looking to capitalise on early season form.

Our expert analysis breaks down the key matchups, value plays, and statistical trends that make these games worth backing, including City's impressive scoring record against Brighton and emerging opportunities in the goalscorer markets.