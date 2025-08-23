Premier League Best Bets Today: Arsenal Clean Sheet Value and City-Spurs Goals

Saturday's Premier League action offers compelling value across several marquee fixtures, with Arsenal hosting Leeds United and Manchester City welcoming Tottenham in what promise to be goal-filled encounters.

Our expert analysis identifies clean sheet opportunities for the Gunners at 23/20 odds, while the Etihad clash presents intriguing over 3.5 goals value at 6/5 despite City's typically measured approach under Pep Guardiola.

From Ollie Watkins facing his former club Brentford to Viktor Gyokeres seeking his first Arsenal goal, today's slate combines proven betting angles with compelling player narratives that create multiple pathways to profit.