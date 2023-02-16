The Top 10 Most Expensive Sports Memorabilia in 2023

Souvenirs and other trinkets document the past, making them valuable and protection-worthy. Yet, some objects attract more attention than others.

For instance, the list of the most expensive sports memorabilia shows that some items end up in seven-figure sales on high-profile auctions. So, here are the top ten treasures every sports fan would wish to add to their collection.

The Most Expensive Sports Memorabilia Sold to Date:

1. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Card ($12.6M)

Given that Topps is an industry leader, their rookie cards are a sought-after commodity. Moreover, this brand is behind the most expensive sports cards, such as the record-smashing 1952 Mickey Mantle card. Namely, this baseball card, described as the “finest known example,” was sold for $12.6 million in August 2022.

This legendary post-war card received a 9.5 grade from SGC, the most trusted name in the world of autograph authentication. As a result, the card featuring the Yankees legend attracted plenty of attention. However, no one could predict it would become the world’s most expensive sports memorabilia in 2022, especially after the previous owner bought the card for ‘only’ $40,000 in 1991.

2. Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” Chicago Bulls Jersey ($10.1M)

We will let His Airness close the list because the world’s greatest basketball player enjoyed taking center stage and performing in the game’s closing minutes. Therefore, at number ten, we have another game-worn jersey. This one comes from the breathtaking 1998 NBA Finals, where Jordan and his Chicago Bulls triumphed over Utah Jazz.

The Last Dance jersey became one of the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold after the auction at Sotheby’s in September 2022. Namely, the bidding ended at a staggering $10.1 million, double the size of the auctioneer’s expectations before the event. Thus, Jordan’s jersey smashed Maradona’s record and continued Micheal’s legacy of pushing the boundaries and reaching new heights.

3. Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” Jersey ($8.9M)

As one of the most expensive soccer memorabilia ever sold, Maradona’s pale blue jersey worn during the World Cup quarter-final match more than deserves a spot on our list. The atmosphere before the 1986 game in Mexico was electrifying, but Maradona’s magical talent sent the world into overdrive.

On that day, The Golden Boy, or “El Pibe de Oro,” scored one of the best goals in soccer history, but he also snuck in the most controversial one. Steve Hodge, a former English player, swapped shirts with Diego, becoming the owner of unique sporting memorabilia. In May 2022, the jersey was sold for $8.9 million.

4. “The Olympic Manifesto” by Pierre de Coubertin ($8.8M)

The founder of the International Olympic Committee deserves first place on our list because his 14-page manuscript defining the modern Olympic Games broke the record by fetching $8.8 million at Sotheby’s in December 2019. De Coubertin, a French aristocrat, wrote the founding principles in 1892, capturing his vision for the revival of the ancient Olympic tradition.

The record-breaking auction included a lengthy bidding war, sealing The Manifesto’s position as the most valuable sports memorabilia ever sold. It shattered previous records and went for more than eight times its estimated value! After all, this 5,000-word document is a prime example of how someone’s vision can improve the world.

5. Muhammad Ali’s WBC “Rumble in the Jungle” Belt ($6.18M)

Like Babe Ruth, Cassius Clay also had many nicknames, including The Greatest. So, it’s not surprising that items belonging to the legendary boxer/activist are among the coolest sports memorabilia one could own. Of course, these pieces regularly end up in million-dollar sales.

For instance, the WBC heavyweight championship belt from 1974 evokes memories of the night in Kinshasa, Zaire, when Ali’s rope-a-dope tactics brought him victory against George Foreman. So, at an auction in July 2022, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts bought the WBC belt for a whopping $6.18 million!

6. Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees Jersey ($5.64M)

George Herman Ruth, Jr. had many nicknames, including the Sultan of Swat, Great Bambino, or the Colossus of Clout. In a way, these monikers illustrate Babe Ruth’s importance and tell the tale of one of the iconic baseball heroes. So, it’s not surprising that items belonging to the legendary power-hitting outfielder are valuable collectors’ items.

For example, Babe Ruth’s Yankees jersey ranks as the world’s most expensive jersey because it was sold for $5.64 in 2019. Even though Ruth played for the Rod Sox and the Boston Braves, his New York Yankees days are the most memorable, making his game-worn memorabilia a prized item among collectors.

7. Babe Ruth’s World Series Ring ($4.4M)

The Great Bambino is back on our list because this iconic athlete left a jaw-dropping legacy with a massive influence on American culture and lifestyle. In addition, the actor Charlie Sheen put the valuable Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring up for auction in 2017, and the bidding war ended at $4.4 million!

Sheen’s collection of rare sports memorabilia included the legendary ring and the original paper documenting Ruth’s transfer from Boston Red Sox to the Yankees for $2,303,920. Ruth’s World Series ring is the most expensive championship ring ever sold, with Sheen buying the memorabilia in the early ‘90s.

8. James Naismith’s “Founding Rules of Basketball” ($4.3M)

We are back with paper memorabilia, but the two-paged “Founding Rules of Basketball” deserve a spot on our list. After all, this relic ranks among the most valuable sports memorabilia because it was sold for more than $4.3 million at a Sotheby’s auction in 2010. So, regarding rare historical documents, this one is up there with the most expensive.

Naismith created the 13 rules and hung the typescript in the boys’ gym in December 1891, setting a foundation for the modern basketball game. Of course, basketball later evolved and altered the olden rules, but Naismith’s ideas remained the basis for everything.

9. Daniel Lucius Adams’ the Laws of Base Ball ($3.2M)

The value of sports memorabilia grows as the years go by, so it’s not surprising that an 1857 document attracted plenty of collectors’ attention in 2016. Namely, the historical “Laws of Base Ball” instigated a bidding war, with the winning bid exceeding $3.2 million. As a result, the document smashed the previous records for baseball-related memorabilia.

Daniel Lucius “Doc” Adams was the head of the New York Knickerbockers Base Ball Club and assembled the rules and guidelines at a convention in 1857. Interestingly, the manuscript that would become the most expensive baseball memorabilia was falsely credited to Alexander Joy Cartwright Jr., the ”Father of Modern Base Ball.”

10. Mark McGwire’s 70th Home Run Ball ($3M*)

It might seem that most collectors and investors in expensive sports memorabilia are die-hard baseball fans, given the number of baseball-related items on this list.

For instance, the historic Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball from 1998 went for $3 million at auction in January 1999. The man who caught the ball at Busch Stadium in St. Louis became an owner of one of the top sports memorabilia items because McGwire hit two homers and set a new record.

*However, the public admission of using steroids destroyed McGwire’s reputation, and the ball’s current value ranges between $250,000 and $400,000.

Final Thoughts

And there you have them—the top ten most expensive sports memorabilia. The items listed here provide a window into the world’s sporting history, preserving the legacy of the most significant events and their participants.

We listed them in order of the price they sold for but also focused on their historical and documentary importance. After all, these high-priced objects have immense value for collectors and enthusiasts worldwide, so their price tags are of secondary importance. It’s all about appreciating and admiring these keepsakes.

Sports Memorabilia FAQ

What is the most expensive memorabilia ever sold?

Collectors and enthusiasts are ready to pay mouth-watering amounts to bag exclusive souvenirs and sports memorabilia. The perfect example of this phenomenon is the high-valued Mickey Mantle 1952 baseball card sold for $12.6 million.

This post-ward card in pristine condition and a 9.5 grade smashed the previous record held by the T206 Honus Wagner card ($7.25 million).

What is the rarest piece of sports memorabilia?

Hobbyists worldwide spend decades hunting for rare sports memorabilia because these items documenting the world’s sporting history lead to seven-figure sales. So, the trick is to find the objects with the highest hype about the events or the players.

However, the rarest sports memorabilia are autographed or hand-written items like The Olympic Manifesto by Pierre de Coubertin or James Naismith’s Founding Rules of Basketball.

What athlete has the most expensive autograph?

Sports fans worldwide collect signed items to add them to their collections, but some autographs can be worth more than others. For example, the baseball signed by Babe Ruth was among the finest autographed balls, costing nearly $400,000.

Namely, Jeff Rosenberg, the president of TRISTAR Productions, bought the ball signed by the legendary Bambino for $388,375 at a 2012 auction in Baltimore.