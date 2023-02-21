Brad Friedel Exclusive: If Matt Turner is not going to be the number one, he has got to go

After the previous weekend’s fixtures Sportingpost.com has spoken with the legendary goalkeeper Brad Friedel in an exclusive interview on his former clubs, Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa, Todd Boehly at Chelsea alongside the US talent in the EPL.

Tottenham vs West Ham reaction

Q: Another home win for Spurs, which takes them up into the Champions League positions. What did you make of their win against West Ham? There has seemed to be some negativity around the club this season, is there any reason for that?

I’m not sure why there is all this negativity! Their budget is around the sixth or seventh highest in the Premier League, yet they consistently finish above that. They’ve also managed to keep hold of one of the greatest strikers [Harry Kane] in the world throughout his career.

I don’t understand all the negativity – they’re fourth! I don’t think they have the squad this year to compete for the league title, but I think they’re doing well.

During my time there, even when the club was doing really well, there was some negativity. Maybe that’s just how the public wants to perceive Tottenham – but here they are again in fourth position. It’s going to be hard to finish in the top four with the teams that are chasing them, but they can definitely do it.

Q: What do you make of the inconsistency we’ve seen? They had a great win against Manchester City, then got beaten by Leicester and AC Milan.

They haven’t had too many games like the Leicester match. Of course they’ve lost matches, but every now and again teams have one offs where nothing goes your way. Against West Ham they were very comfortable. There was one opportunity for [Jarrod] Bowen where [Fraser] Forster made a good save down to his right. West Ham started in a lively manner in the first half, but apart from that, it was a pretty comfortable performance and win for Tottenham.

I think the front three, no matter who is playing, is as good as anybody’s. With Son coming off the bench they proved they have the firepower from the substitutes. I like the squad, they’re not an easy team to play against and they think they have every chance to finish in the top four. Like I said before it won’t be easy, and there’s other teams who are very good around them, but they will be there and thereabouts.

Q: Son was dropped to the bench for Richarlison, but came on and scored. What did you make of Son not starting the match in favour of Richarlison – who is without a Premier League goal this season.

You have Kulusevksi, Kane, Richarlison, Moura and Son. These are very good players and from time to time you’re going to have to drop one or two.

Kane is always going to play and then there is a rotation for the other four – whoever is in the best form. I think Son’s interview summed it up – he wasn’t happy being dropped but he was happy to come on and help the team, and if you have that attitude it’s fantastic for the team, the club and the coaching staff. You want your players to be upset if they’re not starting but to deal with it in the correct and professional manner.

Q: A lot of Spurs fans will be hoping that the Kane-Son partnership can return to its best, as Kane laid on Son’s goal. How crucial is that partnership for getting Spurs into a top four finish?

Over the last few years they’ve had an incredible partnership. But Spurs are going to want everyone to be at the top of their game, and if Son is at the top of his game then he’s another player that is so hard to defend against because of his pace.

Q: Fraser Forster will have a run of games now. Can he hold onto the number one spot even after Lloris is back in around 6 weeks, given the question marks about the form he was in? Do you think Spurs will bring in a new keeper this summer regardless?

If Hugo’s injury isn’t that serious, then I don’t see any issue with him coming back. If it’s not a long-term injury Hugo will be back in as the number one.

But you never know what will happen. If Fraser goes on a streak of games playing incredibly and not conceding, then never say never. But I would think that when Hugo comes back he’ll be given the chance to be number one.

If the injury isn’t long term then I can’t see that being a position Spurs will take.

Q: Ben Davies was switched to left back, what did you make of that decision and his subsequent contribution – he assisted the first goal.

He’s played at wing back and he can play there – he’s a versatile player. He got the assist for the first goal getting very far forward!

Technically he’s very good, a sound passer and deceptively faster than people think. I don’t see any issues why he can’t adapt to it and his service with his left foot is solid. So if you can get him in possession of the ball further up the pitch I think that’s a good thing for Tottenham.

Q: Emerson Royal has been praised for his recent form. Pedro Porro arrived in the window and many expected him to play ahead of Royal. How do you assess the battle for that position and the impact someone arriving in your position can make?

Most of the time when new players are signed, the position is up for grabs and if the players who were already there have an uptick in form they’ll keep their place. Just because a new player comes in, that doesn’t automatically mean that someone is going to be replaced.

There’s a few reasons why you bring the new players in. By and large it’s to make the squad better, but if bringing someone in makes someone else who is already at the club better then that’s a great problem to have.

Q: Rafael van der Vaart recently said that Tottenham are ‘crying out’ for creative presence – do you agree? How do you assess Tottenham’s creativity at the moment?

I understand where Rafa is coming from, he was so talented himself, but you have to take into account who the head coach is and the style of play they want to implement. This is where some of the criticism of pundits and fans has come from – sometimes the games aren’t this exciting, beautiful brand of football. But most teams [Antonio] Conte has managed have been unbelievably successful but efficient the way they have played.

So I see Rafa’s point, but I don’t necessarily agree wholeheartedly. Each manager puts their own stamp on how their team plays and I think Conte gets very good results playing his style of football, no matter who he is managing.

Look at Kulusevksi, he’s got bags of skill, as does Son, Lucas and Kane. But I just think it’s the way that they play and how Conte wants them to play. Conte knows what he’s doing and he’s a winner.

Q: Conte was absent for the 1-0 win against City, was back in the dugout for defeats at Milan and Leicester and then absent for the win yesterday. How big a role do you think Conte being there or not has and is it coincidence they’ve won the two games without him.

I think it’s a coincidence with him, for other managers it may not be. Some managers will put players into their shells. But the signs from the players since Conte has been there is that they are all playing for him.

I’ve never seen a Tottenham player not work hard for Conte or the club since he’s been there. So I think it’s more of a coincidence than anything else.

Q: Bentacur will miss the rest of the season with injury. Skipp has come into the side. How big a miss is Bentacur and how highly do you rate Skipp?

I rate Skipp, no doubt, but I also think Bentancur is a big miss. When you get to the stages of the season or games where there is much needed experience – it’s a different element to the game. I think that’s what they’ll miss from Bentancur as the games roll on.

However Skipp is very, very good and that’s for everyone to see. He’s an outstanding player. I’m not sure if Benancur’s injury will be the difference to making or missing out on top four, but I’m sure Conte would like to have Bentancur available if he could.

Chelsea preview & Todd Boehly

Q: Spurs face Chelsea at home on Sunday. What do you expect from that game? Would you make any changes from the side that played yesterday? Chelsea arrive on the back of perhaps the most surprising of all their results this season with defeat 1-0 at home to Southampton.

It will still be a tough fixture, just look at the squad Chelsea have, although maybe they have too many players! I understand what they were trying to do with the loophole and the signings of the players, especially for FFP, but I’m not sure it’s so easy to manage all those players. I’m sure it’ll take Potter even longer with all those top quality players to figure out who is going to play the best together. It’s almost too many players. Chelsea have been so different this year to what we’ve been very used to for the last 15/20 years.

Nonetheless, Chelsea is a dangerous side and it’s going to be a hard game. Just because their form hasn’t been great and Spurs are at home, doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, not by any stretch of the imagination. You would also think that losing at home to Southampton, although it’ll be a confidence blow, it’s going to lift a couple of the players – especially when playing a local derby. It’s going to be a hard game for both teams.

Q: Talking of Chelsea, American owner Todd Boelhy has come in for criticism on his ownership so far. Is it unfair?

I don’t know Todd nor the group so I can only comment on what I see on the pitch, and the other happenings that have gone on. On the signings, I found it very strange not having a sporting director and then buying all the players with Thomas Tuchel and then firing him right after the window? That was a very odd scenario that occurred. Especially when you’re coming in and you’ve never owned a football club.

I understand where he’s coming from with things like the All-Star game, but again I don’t think it was wise to bring that up.

I think it’s been clever how they’ve dealt with the FFP loophole, which will now probably be closed, but I think they have too many players. It’ll be much harder to figure out the best XI and to find that continuity. But when they do get it going they could go unbeaten for 15-20 games because they do have fantastic players.

I’m sure that he and his group are very smart people, I don’t think you get to that stage in business not having your wits about you, or not having your wits to hire the right people around you. I would assume this is probably the lowest we’ll see Chelsea for a little while and I’ll assume that they’ll get things together going forward in a very strong manner. Maybe Todd Boehly and his group of people just needed to see what it was all about before they made the right moves, because they certainly have the resources to make them.

Spurs financial takeover

Q: There’s speculation on the future ownership of Spurs at the moment. The Financial Times reported last week they expect a $3.75BN bid from Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi to be put forward in the coming weeks. Do you feel Spurs need new ownership to challenge at the very top?

They were really close a couple times under Pochettino in the current structure, notably when Leicester won – and they were comfortably in the top four under him. Maybe I’m in the minority, but I think Daniel Levy and the board have done an incredible job. The way they have built up the training ground and the stadium, maintained a very strict budget and very good players in the squad, and produced European football very consistently.

If you’re asking if it’s a must that they have new ownership? I’d have to say no, it’s not. I think if the Tottenham fans want more investment then sure, they would need a different owner – but be careful what you wish for. You have a very good board that looks after the finances of Tottenham and they’re never going to be in trouble. They’re always going to be competitive. It would make me nervous if they were sold to the wrong people.

I was there for four years and I saw first hand, and I think they are one of the better boards in the game.

Newcastle vs Liverpool reaction

Q: Are Liverpool back in the top four race after victory at Newcastle? They sit seven points behind Spurs in fourth, with two games in hand. How do you assess their hopes for what’s been a disappointing season so far?

Throughout this season I’ve never had Liverpool out of the race for the top four. It’s been a very uncharacteristic season and they haven’t been at their best, but I thought the World Cup would help them. It ended up not being helpful and they stumbled again when they returned. However, back-to-back wins, one of the world’s greatest coaches, one of the world’s best squads. They’ve got a truly remarkable goalkeeper who has kept them in games when they haven’t been at their best and when they get firing, they have an incredible attack.

I don’t think they’ve ever not been in the top four race and with those wins it’ll give them a great deal of confidence to kick on. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the top four.

Q: Van Dijk was back after missing five League games with injury, which included 3-0 losses at Brighton and Wolves. Did it reinforce how crucial is he?

If you remember a couple years ago Liverpool were very inconsistent and then they had injury and suspension problems with the back four – it was constantly changing. When Van Dijk is fit, and the back four is consistent they are a better team.

It doesn’t mean that the players who come in are going to lose every game, but a big player, defender and a leader that van Dijk is, they’ll miss him for sure.

Q: Firmino came on for 10 minutes against Everton and then half hour against Newcastle for his first Premier League minutes since before the World Cup, whilst Jota has also been reintroduced slowly from the bench in the last two games for his first minutes since October. How crucial will that pair be to their hopes of top four?

It’s taken Nunez a little longer to get settled as well, but he’s starting to shine. That doesn’t mean people have to jump on his back, it happens to some of the best players – that it takes them a little longer to get used to the league. When you then have other members of the squad coming back to full fitness it’s going to make you better.

That’s a great problem for Jurgen [Klopp] to have. You’re debating who’s going to play rather than having to play someone. It’s a completely different mindset, you’ll have competition for places in training so you’re going to be able to pick from who is performing the best.

Q: What did you make of Nick Pope’s sending off? Do you think there should be any different rules that prevent players missing the final or missing non-Premier League games when sent off in the Premier League. Did you think about it at all ahead of your finals with Blackburn in 2002 or Aston Villa in 2010?

I never thought about the next game even if it was a final – I just took one game at a time and didn’t even think about the idea of getting sent off and then missing the final.

I think it’s unfortunate – but it’s a red card. Pope has been outstanding this year. Just one of those things that happen. I do think the rule is harsh, to miss a final. I understand missing the next PL game, but I don’t think that should go into a non-Premier League game but that’s the rules.

All being said, incredibly unlucky. One of their best and most consistent performers of the season had a slip, made a mistake. I think the referee made the correct decision. It’s a harsh rule that he’s going to miss the Cup Final but that’s how it goes.

Q: Bajcetic has started four games in a row. He only turned 18 in October and became Liverpool’s youngest ever Champions League player in September. How highly do you rate him?

It’s hard for a 28-year-old at this level! It’s hard for a 32-year-old! The Premier League is hard! So for him to come in, and not just perform because young players will perform. If you took the names and numbers off the shirts, you’d think he’d have played in the Premier League for a few years! You wouldn’t necessarily say “wow look at this young player” if you didn’t know.

I think that would be the greatest compliment of what I’ve seen so far. He looks completely unfazed and normal in the games.

Q: Liverpool welcomes Real Madrid this week in the Champions League. A repeat of the 2022 final. How do you assess the tie? Who do you expect to advance over two legs?

Before the return to form of Liverpool I would have probably said Madrid is definitely going through. Now I don’t think that’s the case at all. It’s a hard one to pick but I’d say it’s a coin toss, it’s 50/50 on who is going through.

There are very few stadiums that put up an atmosphere like Anfield does on European nights. And then playing against one of the world’s iconic clubs, it’s going to be some night.

I’m going to put my heart over my head and say Liverpool will go through because I want them to, but I do think it’s 50/50. Beating Real Madrid is difficult. They have a remarkable squad and a great coach, and they could win, but it’ll be hard for Madrid too.

Q: Liverpool’s next League game sees them travel to Palace. Do you see that as a game that Liverpool can continue this recent run of good form?

That game is probably in my opinion the most pivotal of their season. If they can win three on the bounce, get nine points from nine and that will really put pressure on Tottenham in fourth. It’ll really send a message out. Patrick Vieira does a great job with Crystal Palace, it’s a hard game for Liverpool. It’s not an easy game to win.

Their wins have been a derby win, a win against Newcastle who have had a great season and to back that up with Crystal Palace, that’s three huge confidence boosters. Arguably that game can be more difficult than either of the previous two. I think they can win and if they do we’ll see a fantastic finish to the season for Liverpool.

Aston Villa ha ve all the infrastructure to be one of the big clubs in the Premier League.

Q: Villa went down 4-2 to Arsenal this weekend, their third defeat in a row and the only side in the League with no points from the last nine available. How do you assess their season under Unai Emery so far?

Their season stabilized under Emery. I don’t think the true assessment of Unai Emery and Aston Villa will be done through this year. I think we have to wait to see what happens in the summer transfer window and really let him put his stamp on the club.

I know Villa have all the infrastructure to be one of the big clubs in the Premier League. I don’t know what kind of financial backing he will have but if they get things right and he’s given resources. That club is one of the best clubs I’ve been at. The training ground, the stadium, the fan base, the population, everything. It’s a sleeping giant so let’s see what kind of backing he gets.

Emery is clearly a very good coach, if he has the pieces of his puzzle at his disposal you just need to look at his history! You’ll definitely get a good cup run out of him!

Q: Emery criticised Martinez for going up for the corner when 3-2 down with time running out. What’s your take on the GK going up for late corners? Was it fair for Emery to criticise?

I’ve never gone up for a corner unless the coaching staff have said so. This is the first I’m hearing about it, so I can definitely understand the annoyance of the coaching staff if they didn’t want him to go. But I think that’s a discussion for them to have at training which needs clarity. Maybe he looked over and it was unclear, so he decided for himself.

Q: Villa travel to rejuvenated Everton on Saturday looking to avoid a fourth defeat in a row. Do you think they will?

Sean Dyche is one of the coaches I respect more than most in the game. He did an incredible job at Burnley and look at what he’s done in a short space of time at Everton. I want Villa to get the result but I see Sean getting at least a draw here, I think his revival with Everton is well and truly underway.

Dyche is playing percentages of course and getting a bit of luck, it was a fortunate goal against Leeds, but look at their use of set pieces – almost every one is a goal! The way he always puts players around the goalkeeper makes it hard to come out. He puts the big boys in and their service is great, it’s a melee! I think there is at least a goal or two in it for Everton, likely from a set piece or a counter attack, something of that nature. But his teams are really hard to play against, especially when they are fighting against relegation.

Matt Turner needs consistent games

Q: Pulisic only had one League goal this season, before getting injured against Man City in early January. How do you assess his form and situation at the moment?

It goes back to having too many players at Chelsea. Look at who he is up against. I’m not one of those people who says someone should leave if they’re not playing because I believe you need to fight for your place and prove your worth. But if there aren’t going to be opportunities, Christian is one of the most important players for the USMT so we’re going to want him to be playing consistently.

He has a year left on his contract but I’m sure there is someone out there that will want him. Then it’s down to the money side. I’ve never spoken to him so I don’t know what he wants, whether wants to stay and fight for his place or if he wants a new challenge.

It’s going to be one of those summers where either he is told he is in Chelsea’s plans and they offer him a new deal, or he gets sold. Looking at things I’m thinking it’s probably the latter and we’ll see him somewhere else which could be good for him to play consistently.

Q: What did you make of Jesse Marsch’s sacking – do you see him going to another EPL club? It’s been reported that talks broke down with Southampton last week.

I consider Jesse a friend so I didn’t like it on that side of things. But we’re in a results business so I understand why it happened. Leeds are in a really difficult period right now as they see themselves in the bottom three.

I don’t think anyone can say he did a bad job because he didn’t. I think he would probably be looking to get back into club management soon. Over here in the US they’re going to be hiring a sporting director first and they will be in charge of hiring the head coach for the USMT which is a long process, and I think he’ll be getting offered jobs in the meantime. So he’ll probably go and do a job before then.

Regarding the links with Southampton, I think it shows that people respect what he does in Europe. I didn’t speak to him about it but my understanding is that it was the length of the contract that was the issue. I don’t think he’ll have a tough time getting another job in Europe, wherever that is – Italy, Spain, Germany or back in the Premier League.

Q: Matt Turner had a good World Cup and played the entire tournament with the National team – do you think he’s happy being Ramsdale’s back up at Arsenal? How long can he accept being a number two before reconsidering his position?

When I wasn’t playing consistently when I was at Liverpool I had to get out. Even though I loved the club and it was the team I supported, I had to leave for my career. You have such a short career as a professional footballer and you need to play as many games as possible inside that time.

Look at Matt’s competition for the national team spot. He was the number one then and he’s gone all this time without playing, but Zack Steffen, who wasn’t getting a game at Manchester City, is now playing well for Middlesbrough. They are possible promotion candidates and all of a sudden with Zack playing at a high level in the Championship and potentially in the Premier League and he’s playing every week whilst Matt is on the bench, then you’re looking at another change in who is the number one keeper for the US national team.

I think that Matt, no matter what, even though Arsenal are an incredible club, has to find consistent football somewhere. This season, fine, but if he’s not going to be the number one he has got to go. The only issue is that he’s on a long contract and if you’re Arsenal, why would you let him go? You’ve got an incredible goalkeeper, an incredible guy, a great worker, you have one of the best number two’s on the planet.

I think it’s a tough position. I’d like for the US side of things, for Zack Steffen to be playing, for Ethan Horvath to be playing (which he is) and for Matt Turner to be playing so there is great competition because that makes everyone better.