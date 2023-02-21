Arteta’s 2022/23 Arsenal Joins an Exclusive Group of the Only Five Teams to Clinch 50+ Points Midway Through an EPL Season

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side has been the revelation team of the 2022/23 English Premier League season. The Gunners have been playing some of the most attractive and vibrant football in the EPL, leading from the front in the title race.

And amidst this extraordinary form, they recently made a landmark achievement – clinching 50 points midway through this season. Sportingpost.com reports that the feat earned them a place in an exclusive group of only five teams to have achieved this milestone throughout EPL’s history.

The Exclusive 50+ Point Club

The first team to reach the magical number of 50 points halfway through a season was Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea side in 2004-05. With 52 points at that stage, they set an impressive benchmark for all following teams. Pep Guardiola’s record-setting Manchester City went one better in the 2017/18 season by amassing 55 points then.

Since then, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool sides have managed 51 and 52 points, respectively, at this stage in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns. Arteta’s Arsenal finally joined these iconic clubs by reaching 50 points midway through this season.

Sportingpost’s CEO Freddie Smith shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s new exploit. He asserts, “Arsenal continues to prove itself a formidable opponent, credit to Mikel Arteta this season. The team has found its groove under him, and it looks like more success is on the horizon for the club.”

Arteta’s Imprint

This accomplishment further highlights Arsenal’s remarkable transformation under Arteta since his appointment as head coach in December 2019. In just over two years, he has made huge changes to rebuild Arsenal into what many experts call the most exciting team in England.

It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of Arteta and his players throughout the season. Through a combination of tactical acumen, physicality and steely defending on the one hand, and free-flowing attacking play on the other, Arsenal has earned its place among such esteemed company.

The Turn-Around

Not only has he managed to turn around their defensive woes with masterful tactics. But he has also implemented an attacking system that allows creative players like Martin Ødegaard to thrive going forward. Furthermore, his unyielding commitment to youth development has enabled emerging stars such as Bukayo Saka and Gabrielle Martinelli to flourish.

It is remarkable to note how far Arsenal have come since Arteta took over as manager in December 2019. After a slow start to his tenure, he steadied the ship finishing fifth on the log after coming in eighth in his first two seasons in charge.

This season has seen the Gunners become one of England’s most aggressive sides on both ends of the field. They continue their march towards Champions League qualification while keeping up their title ambitions.