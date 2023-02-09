Arsenal’s Nwaneri Is the Youngest Player to Feature in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues, Aged 15yrs, 5 Months

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to feature in any of Europe’s top 5 leagues. That’s per a SportingPost.com data presentation showing the attacking midfielder made his senior team outing on the 9th of September 2022, aged 15 years and 5 months. With the Gunners leading their host Brentford by three goals to nil, Mikel Arteta subbed off Fabio Viera in the 92nd minute to hand the youngster his first-team debut.

The feat marked a massive milestone for the youngster, who had already impressed coaches and scouts alike at such a young age. Born in London to Nigerian parents, Ethan played football from an early age and has showcased immense talent since then.

Ethan is, however, far from the only young star to have featured in the English Premier league. Before him, Harvey Elliot had held the record when he turned out for Fulham at just 16 years and 38 days old. Another Fulham player, Mathew Briggs, made his first senior team appearance at 16 years and 68 days against Middlesborough in 2007. And other youngsters that preceded them are Izzy Brown (16 years and 117 days) and Aaron Lennon (16 years, 129 days).

Nwaneri’s Suitors

The youngster has won the admiration of many, including SportingPosts’ CEO Freddie Smith who explains:

Nwaneri has displayed great maturity beyond his years and could potentially be an Arsenal star for many years. With Arteta continuing to build towards a bright future at Emirates Stadium, it could be only a matter of time before he establishes himself as one of their key players going forward. SportingPost CEO, Freddie Smith

Nwaneri’s impressive performances with Arsenal’s youth team have thus made him a hot commodity in the English Premier League. The young midfielder has garnered interest from the Gunners’ rivals, Chelsea and Manchester City, who see him as a long-term investment with star potential.

At his age, he is already a regular with the London club’s under-18 sides, for whom he has netted twice and assisted thrice. Nwaneri joined Arsenal’s Hale End academy at nine and has risen through the ranks quickly, impressing at every level. He made his Under-18s debut at 14 and has also represented England at Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

Tying Nwaneri Down to the Emirates

Following reports of City’s and Chelsea’s interest in his services, Arsenal is moving to secure the prodigy for the long haul. The Gunners are keen to avoid suffering a similar fate as Chelsea did with highly-rated attacker Jude Soonsup-Bell. The 19-year-old signed with the Blues’ other London rival, Tottenham, after the former failed to provide him with a clear pathway to the first team.

Nwaneri hasn’t turned out for the Gunners since his Brentford cameo. And with so many expectations resting on his shoulders, Arsenal’s Senior team manager has spoken of the need to manage his development. While congratulating the youngster for the step, he has been quick to warn him that he still has a long journey with potential ups and downs.